RIO DE JANEIRO — A member of the Brazilian indigenous group known for its forest guardians who fight illegal deforestation in their territory was killed Tuesday, marking the fifth slaying of a Guajajara tribesman since November.

The body of Zezico Guajajara, a teacher who had repeatedly denounced illegal logging, was found shot on a road near his village in Maranhao state, the state’s human rights secretary said on its social media accounts. The Guajajara live within the Arariboia Indigenous Territory.

‘‘We lost another warrior, a great leader of the Guajajara people,” Sonia Guajajara, a tribe member and executive coordinator of the Association of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, said in a statement. “Our lives and our fight matter! Zezico’s death will not be in vain, every warrior who falls, many more rise up!”