‘‘China sent us some stuff, which was terrific. Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice,’’ Trump told reporters Monday, apparently mistaken that the Russian plane had already arrived.

The Russian military flight took off Wednesday, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, which gave no details on the plane’s US destination or what kind of equipment it was carrying. The Trump administration has not elaborated on the aid — or on how much else could be coming from other countries.

MOSCOW — When Russia announced it was sending the world’s biggest cargo plane, an Antonov-124, to the United States loaded with medical aid, President Trump called it ‘‘very nice.’’ But others wonder if the real beneficiary is the Kremlin, leveraging a chance for some pandemic propaganda.

Advertisement

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said last week Trump had asked him for testing kits and medical equipment and South Korea — one of the countries hardest hit by the virus — was doing what it could.

‘‘Other countries sent us things that I was very surprised at, very happily surprised,’’ Trump said Monday, but did not cite specific shipments.

A different type of surprise was registered from some whoare critical of Moscow.

The former commanding general of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, tweeted that a shot published by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of thousands of boxes in a plane’s hold was a ‘‘hoax’’ because ‘‘no professional Loadmaster in the world . . . in any air force . . . would load a plane like this.’’

‘‘But it’s a gift TO the Kremlin, not FROM it, if it is true,’’ he added.

The idea that Russia, under US sanctions for its interference in the 2016 presidential election and its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, was sending medical aid in a giant military aircraft to the most powerful nation on earth seemed astounding to some.

Advertisement

The Russia analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Andrew Weiss, tweeted: ‘‘This is nuts,’’ calling it Kremlin propaganda. Nina Jankowicz, a specialist on disinformation at the Wilson Center, said it was ‘‘mind boggling.’’

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the plane refueled in Ireland before continuing across the Atlantic. The aid was offered by President Vladimir Putin when he spoke by phone to Trump on Monday.

In Russia, the shipment was framed as part of Russia’s wider help for countries struggling with COVID-19. With Moscow on lockdown, Russia’s reported cases of coronavirus rose by 440 in a day Wednesday, reaching 2,777, slower than the previous day, when the rise was 501.

Publicity about the aid would also boost Putin, whose messaging on the coronavirus has been weak and contradictory. Other analysts wondered if a longer-range objective was in play, such as gaining leverage to ease US sanctions in the future.

Trump’s admiration for Putin has sparked criticism and speculation ever since his election, but special counsel Robert Mueller’s report last year did not find evidence Trump colluded with Russia on its election interference.

It is not Moscow’s first shipment of medical aid to a NATO country this month. It sent 15 planeloads of equipment and military virologists and epidemiologists to Italy, in trucks emblazoned with ‘‘From Russia With Love.’’

‘‘To put it mildly, it’s a propaganda coup for Putin,’’ said Andrew Foxall, director of research at the Henry Jackson Society in London. ‘‘Putin has long argued that democracy is not the sunny uplands that the West professes it to be and in the current crisis the world’s democracies don’t appear to be any more effective than its autocracies in stemming the spread of [the] corona[virus.]”

Advertisement

Foxall also said Putin wants to make a specific point about the United States: Making the case that ‘‘in some senses, Russia is now superior to the US.’’

Russian officials have said Putin’s only motive is to lend a hand. He is working remotely, ‘‘as much as possible,’’ his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, after Putin last week shook hands with a doctor who Tuesday came down with covid-19.

Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said Russia took advantage of a moment when the European Union had failed to help its hardest-hit members.

‘‘In international relations there is no good will without some calculus,’’ Trenin said. ‘‘There is a propaganda element, certainly. While the EU dragged its feet and scratched its head, Russians and Chinese were practicing solidarity, not just preaching it.’’

Trenin said Putin hoped sending aid would lead to improved relations in future.

‘‘With the United States, Moscow’s calculus is based on the expectation that COVID-19, like any other major adverse development in world affairs, has the potential to radically change the global agenda,’’ he said. ‘‘On 9/11, you would recall, Putin called Bush to offer support and help. The idea then and now is that a common cause would help make a clean slate and put the more contentious issues to one side, to be dealt with later, and in an improved atmosphere.’’

Advertisement

Mark Galeoti, director of London-based analytical firm Mayak Intelligence, said the Russian aid delivered Putin some useful optics for his domestic audience after he fumbled his messaging on COVID-19, but it would not damage the United States.

‘‘I think we have to move beyond the usual sort of paranoias at the moment. Of course the Russians are motivated by the desire to look like good citizens, but mainly I think for domestic consumption.