The global number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 and diagnosed cases edged toward 1 million, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University, as the outbreak continued to hit the United States and Europe especially hard, with more than 220,000 people infected in the United States and the death toll topping 5,300.

PARIS — The worldwide race to protect people against being infected by unwitting coronavirus carriers intensified Thursday, pitting governments against each other as they buy protective gear and prompting new questions about who should wear masks, get temperature checks, or even be permitted to go outside.

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began in December, a green symbol on residents’ smartphones dictates their movements. Green is the ‘‘health code’’ that says a user is symptom-free. It’s required to board a subway, check into a hotel, or enter the central city of 11 million. Serious travel restrictions still exist for those who have yellow or red symbols.

In northern Italy, the country with the most virus deaths in the world at over 13,000, guards with thermometer guns decide who can enter supermarkets. Masks are mandatory in Israel, where the country’s health minister has the disease, as well as customers of grocery stores in Austria and pharmacies in Pakistan.

A top official in France’s hard-hit eastern region complained Thursday that American officials swooped in at a Chinese airport to spirit away a planeload of masks that France had ordered.

‘‘On the tarmac, the Americans arrive, take out cash, and pay three or four times more for our orders, so we really have to fight,’’ Dr. Jean Rottner, president of the Grand Est regional council and an emergency room physician in Mulhouse, told RTL radio.

Putin orders work shutdown through April

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month as part of a partial economic shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Putin said he was extending the non-working policy he ordered earlier for this week to remain in force throughout April. He emphasized that all employees should continue earning their regular salaries during the period.

Putin said some essential industries will keep operating, and grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

He said Russia’s virus-prevention strategies have bought time and helped slow down the outbreak but also warned that the number of cases will continue climbing.

“The threat remains, and experts believe that the epidemic is yet to reach its peak in the world, including our country,” Putin said.

Putin said it would be up to regional authorities to decide which companies and organizations could keep working in their areas depending on the situation.

Earlier this week, the Russian parliament empowered the cabinet to introduce the state of emergency, allowing it to tighten restrictions — an authority that previously had belonged only to the president.

Some Kremlin critics have assailed Putin for stopping short of declaring a nationwide lockdown, opting instead for the ill-defined non-working order.

Many observers pointed out that Putin’s decision to let the cabinet and regional governors decide on specific steps to counter the outbreak reflected an attempt to avoid being associated with unpopular moves and bear responsibility for the mounting number of cases.

Russian officials registered 771 new cases on Thursday, a 43 percent increase from the previous day, bringing the country’s reported total to 3,548 with 30 deaths.

In Britain, Johnson slammed for lack of testing

LONDON — Political opponents, scientists, and even usually supportive newspapers lambasted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday over his government’s broken promises on wider testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Johnson’s Conservative government vowed weeks ago to rapidly increase the number of tests for the new coronavirus to 10,000 a day, then 25,000 a day by mid-April. But progress has been slow. The government says 10,412 tests were performed Tuesday, the first time the daily target was met.

Like some other countries, the UK has limited virus testing to hospitalized patients, leaving people with milder symptoms unsure whether they were infected.

Johnson tested positive for the virus a week ago and revealed last Friday that he had mild symptoms of COVID-19 disease. He has continued working while in self-isolation and promised in a video message that the government was “massively increasing testing.”

But as the number of virus-related deaths in the UK accelerated in recent days, the unity behind the government’s response is shattering. Government figures showed Thursday that the country had 33,718 confirmed cases and 2,921 deaths — an increase of 569 deaths from the day before.

The right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper slammed the “testing fiasco” on its front page Thursday. “Questions without Answers,” said the Conservative-supporting Daily Telegraph, accusing the government of being unable to say why Britain lagged behind its European neighbors on testing.

Critics compare Britain’s approach to testing unfavorably to the one in Germany, which has the ability to test 500,000 people a week and has reported fewer deaths among people with the virus.

Some European nations see spread easing

There are signs that the worst may soon be over at the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus crisis.

The death rate is easing in Italy as growth in new cases moderates. While daily fatalities are still rising in Spain and Britain, the virus appears to be spreading more slowly in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and other countries. Pressure on hospital intensive-care units is letting up in some of the hardest-hit areas, including the Milan region.

Italy’s progress in battling a disease that has killed more than 13,000 people there suggests that the unprecedented lockdown that has kept most of Europe indoors for the past few weeks is working. That said, health officials warned that restrictions must remain in place for a long time to come and government officials will need to resist pressure to reopen their economies too soon.

COVID-19 medicines amy run out within two weeks

LONDON — Nine leading European university hospitals are warning they will run out of essential medicines needed for COVID-19 patients in intensive care in less than two weeks as they are increasingly crushed by the pandemic.

The European University Hospital Alliance said that without countries cooperating to ensure a steady supply of these drugs, doctors and nurses might no longer be able to provide adequate intensive care for people critically ill with the new coronavirus. In a statement published this week and sent to national governments, the group said that aside from the need for protective gear and ventilators, “the most urgent need now is for the drugs that are necessary for intensive care patients.” They wrote that existing stocks of muscle relaxants, sedatives, and painkillers were likely to run out in two days at the hardest-hit hospitals, and in two weeks at others.

