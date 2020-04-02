“The relationship with China is a good one and my relationship with him is really good,” Trump told reporters. The president added that he “will always assume the best” of China’s leaders. Asked whether US intelligence agencies have assessed that China falsified case and fatality numbers over the virus, Trump said, “I’m not an accountant from China.”

Now, they have avoided using those phrases and the administration is welcoming planeloads of medical equipment from China. On Wednesday, Trump was effusive in describing his relationship with President Xi Jinping of China, whom he spoke with last week.

WASHINGTON — For weeks, President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo forcefully used the controversial terms “Chinese virus” and “Wuhan virus” in public and said they intended to hold Beijing responsible for the crippling coronavirus pandemic.

As the pandemic spreads, relations between the United States and China have whipsawed wildly. Washington and Beijing were at each other’s throats for weeks over the outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, and was initially covered up by Communist Party officials.

But in recent days, the two sides have settled on a tentative, uneasy truce. They have agreed to hold fire on public sniping over the virus and to look for ways to cooperate to slow the contagion.

Some US officials had recognized that the deteriorating state of relations — at the worst point since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 — was impeding global efforts to fight the pandemic. Several of Trump’s aides quietly reached out to Chinese officials through American businessmen with extensive ties in China, according to people familiar with the efforts.

National security officials and China hawks in the State Department are skeptical the détente will last, but several top advisers to Trump have advocated restraint — notably Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law; Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary; and Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council.

They argue that the two superpowers need to work together to suppress the virus and resuscitate the global economy, and that Trump should not jeopardize a trade deal the two nations reached in December.

Kushner worked with Chinese officials to arrange a series of shipments of purchased protective gear for medical workers, the first of which arrived in New York on Sunday. The partnership between the government and several of the nation’s largest health care distributors is expected to funnel much-needed masks, gowns, and protective gear to hospitals in the coming weeks.

Chinese officials are trumpeting the truce while denouncing Pompeo; Peter Navarro, a hawkish trade adviser, and other US officials who have continued to criticize China this week, even if their barbs have been more muted. Representatives of the Chinese Foreign Ministry this week have referred constantly to the telephone call between Trump and Xi in news conferences in Beijing.

“The two heads of state agreed that under current circumstances, China and the US should stand united and fight COVID-19,” Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Tuesday, referring to the disease caused by the virus.

She noted that Ma Xiaowei, the minister of China’s National Health Commission, spoke Monday with Alex Azar, the US secretary of health and human services, “to exchange ideas on the two countries’ pandemic prevention and control efforts.”