BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland broke EU law by refusing to comply with a refugee quota program launched after over a million migrants entered the bloc, most fleeing war in Syria and Iraq.

In an emergency move in 2015, EU nations agreed to relocate up to 160,000 refugees from Italy and Greece as those two countries buckled under the number of migrant arrivals. Five years on, Greece is still struggling to manage the burden, with thousands of people held in deplorable conditions in the Greek islands.

That “temporary relocation mechanism” decision was made in a vote requiring about a two-thirds majority among the EU member countries — 28 at the time. The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland were among a small group of nations that voted against the move.