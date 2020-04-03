Jérôme Salomon, French director-general of health, announced Friday that “there have never been so many critically ill people in France at the same time for one illness.”

That toll includes deaths recorded in nursing and retirement homes, which until Thursday were not included in the country’s total death count. Nursing home deaths now amount to more than 20 percent of all coronavirus-linked deaths confirmed in France.

French health officials on Friday reported 588 new deaths in hospitals linked to the country’s coronavirus outbreak, marking the largest daily rise in French hospital deaths since the outbreak began. The country’s total number of confirmed deaths now stands at 6,507.

France has imposed a lockdown to try to slow the spread and officials implemented new checkpoints ahead of school holidays, Reuters reported, amid concerns people would try to skirt the restrictions.

Washington Post

Charles opens huge hospital at expo center in London

LONDON — Prince Charles remotely opened a vast temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at London’s main exhibition center Friday, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the UK surpassed China’s official total.

While confirmed virus cases and deaths continued to rise steeply, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he remained in isolation with a fever eight days after testing positive for the new virus.

Charles, who on Monday completed a week of self-isolating as he recovered from COVID-19, said via video link that he was “enormously touched” to be asked to open the new Nightingale Hospital, which was built in just nine days at the vast ExCel conference center in east London, with corridors stretching over half a mile.

It opens with around 500 beds but when at its expected full capacity of 4,000 beds, it will be the biggest hospital facility in the UK.

Charles, 71, paid tribute to everyone, including military personnel, involved in its ‘‘spectacular and almost unbelievable” construction.

The new National Health Service hospital will only care for people with COVID-19, and patients will only be assigned there after their local London hospital reaches its capacity.

Charles described himself as one of “the lucky ones” with only mild symptoms but noted “for some it will be a much harder journey.”

The number of virus-related deaths in Britain has sharply increased in the past two weeks. Government figures provided Friday showed that a total of 3,605 people who tested positive have died in British hospitals, an increase of 684 from a day earlier.

The government’s updated count would make the UK the latest country with a higher death toll from the worldwide pandemic than China, which according to a Johns Hopkins University tally officially reported 3,326 deaths from the outbreak that emerged there in December.

Associated Press

Mosques in Pakistan remain open despite virus’s spread

ISLAMABAD — Mosques were allowed to remain open in Pakistan on Friday, when Muslims gather for weekly prayers, even as the coronavirus pandemic spread and much of the country had shut down.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is relying on restricting the size of congregations attending mosques and advice to stay at home from religious groups like the country’s Islamic Ideology Council.

However, some provinces have issued their own lockdown orders to prevent Muslims from gathering for Friday prayers. In southern Sindh province, a complete lockdown is being enforced from noon until 3 p.m., the time when the faithful gather for prayers. Anyone found on the streets will be arrested, according to the provincial local government minister in a statement.

In eastern Punjab province, where 60 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million people live, checkpoints have been set up in major cities stopping people from congregating.

Still, mosques remain open in Pakistan, even as they have been shut down across much of the Middle East and elsewhere. The Middle East has confirmed over 85,000 cases of the virus and over 3,700 deaths, most of them in Iran.

Pakistan, with 2,450 confirmed cases and 36 deaths, has been sharply criticized for moving too slow to curb large gatherings, including a gathering of tens of thousands of Muslims from several Islamic countries in March. The gathering of Tableeghi Jamaat missionaries is blamed for several outbreaks of the new virus elsewhere in the world. The first confirmed cases that emerged in Gaza were traced to the gathering.

Associated Press

Israeli city criticized for ignoring pleas to self-isolate

BNEI BRAK, Israel — Early this week, the streets of the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak were bustling with shoppers as ultra-Orthodox residents, obeying their religious leaders, ignored pleas to stay home in the face of the coronavirus threat.

By Friday, Bnei Brak had become the country’s worst hot spot and now resembles a ghost town. The military will soon be sending in troops to assist local authorities. One expert estimated that nearly 40 percent of the city’s population might already have been infected.

The city has become a lightning rod for anger and frustration by some secular Israelis who allege insular Haredi communities — with disproportionately high numbers of confirmed cases — are undermining national efforts to contain the virus.

The pandemic has threatened to upend deep-seated customs in the religious world, including blind obedience to religious leaders and the belief that religious studies and traditions take precedence over the rules of a modern state.

The crisis is rooted in a combination of factors. Israel’s ultra-Orthodox tend to live in poor, crowded neighborhoods where sickness can quickly spread. Synagogues, the centerpiece of social life, bring men together to pray and socialize in small spaces.

Associated Press

Ecuador residents terrified as virus swamps a city

The body was wrapped in a plastic tarp, swollen, already attracting flies. He had been a neighbor, a man Rosangelys Valdiviezo passed while walking home from work, though they’d never exchanged words.

Now he lay in front of his home, one of an untold number of bodies cast out in the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador, a sweltering South American city being ravaged by the novel coronavirus. Valdiviezo, a 30-year-old seafood worker, said the body had lain out in the tropical heat for six days.

‘‘I am very afraid,’’ said Valdiviezo, a Venezuelan migrant who moved to Guayaquil, by telephone. ‘‘I’m terrified of dying so far from home.’’

Ecuador’s largest city, a commercial center of nearly 3 million, is emerging as the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Latin America. Conditions reported in local news accounts, social media, and telephone interviews document fly-covered bodies on sidewalks in the poverty-stricken metropolis and corpses left inside homes for days.

Ecuador confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Valentine’s Day: a 71-year-old Ecuadoran woman who arrived in Guayaquil after a visit to Spain. Since then, the crisis has ballooned, jumping to more than 2,200 cases, or roughly 70 percent of Ecuador’s total, far surpassing the numbers in Quito, the capital.

Washington Post