ANKARA, Turkey — A member of a popular folk music group that is banned in Turkey died on the 288th day of a hunger strike that she and a colleague started while imprisoned to protest the government’s treatment of their band, according to a post on the group’s Twitter account.

Grup Yorum said singer Helin Bolek, 28, died Friday at a home in Istanbul where she had been staging the hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the government into reversing its position on the band and its members.

Grup Yorum, known for its protest songs, is a folk collective with rotating band members. It has been prohibited from performing in Turkey since 2016, and authorities have jailed some of its members.