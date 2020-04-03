PRAGUE — A district in the Czech capital, Prague, went on Friday ahead with a plan to remove the statue of a Soviet World War II commander.

The Russian embassy in Prague condemned the move, saying it sent a protest note to the Czech Foreign Ministry about the “demolition.”

Marshall Ivan Stepanovic Konev led the Red Army forces that liberated Prague and large parts of Czechoslovakia from the Nazi occupation in 1945. His monument, unveiled in the Prague 6 district in 1980 when the country was occupied by Soviet troops, has been a source of controversy.