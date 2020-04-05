PARIS — A third person has been detained in a antiterrorism investigation in France over a knife attack south of Lyon that left two people dead, authorities said Sunday.

The third arrest was made Saturday night, and all three of the suspects are Sudanese, the French antiterror prosecutor’s office said.

On Saturday, a man attacked residents with a knife in the small town of Romans-sur-Isere, injuring several people in addition to the two fatalities. Residents, who were in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, were carrying out their daily food shopping.