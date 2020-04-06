Australian court overturns sex abuse conviction of Cardinal George Pell

He walked free Tuesday after a bench of seven judges ruled that the jury ought to have entertained a doubt about Pell’s guilt. “Compounding improbabilities” led the judges to conclude that the verdicts on five counts reached in 2018 were “unreasonable or cannot be supported by the evidence.”

Pell, 78, who was the Vatican’s chief financial officer and an adviser to Pope Francis, was sentenced to six years in prison last March for molesting two boys after Sunday Mass in 1996.

MELBOURNE — Australia’s highest court on Tuesday overturned the sexual abuse conviction of Cardinal George Pell, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic leader ever found guilty in the church’s crisis of clergy abuse against children.

Advertisement

The decision, handed down by Chief Justice Susan Kiefel to a largely empty courtroom in Brisbane because of social distancing measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, shocked Catholics in Australia and around the world.

Pell had receded from view during his time in prison, and with the exception of his die-hard supporters, most Australians had come to accept his guilt as an established fact.

His case had dragged on for years. His first trial ended with a hung jury; his second carried on with a heavy shroud of secrecy as suppression orders limited what could be reported or even scrutinized.

The testimony of the case’s most important witness, a former choirboy who stepped forward with his claims in 2015, was never made public, not even in transcripts.

The cardinal had been convicted on five counts related to two separate incidents when he was the archbishop of Melbourne, making him the first bishop to be found guilty in a criminal court for sexually abusing minors, according to BishopAccountability.org, which tracks cases of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

The sentence, which fell far short of the 50-year maximum, was closely scrutinized, but held up on its initial appeal, which was based in part on Pell’s contention that there was not sufficient evidence to support the convictions.

Advertisement

In its judgment, the High Court found that for all five charges, there were many improbabilities that had not been fully considered by the jury. The problems started, the decision suggests, with the accuser. Because a second complainant had died before a trial began, the case was “wholly dependent upon the acceptance of the truthfulness and the reliability” of one man’s testimony, the judges wrote.

While the jury found him credible, along with a majority of judges in the Court of Appeal, the High Court sided with a dissenting appeals court judge who said the jury ought to have had a reasonable doubt about Pell’s guilt based on testimony from other witnesses who argued that Pell’s regular Sunday routine failed to match what his accuser described.