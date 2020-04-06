Defendant in Slovak reporter’s slaying sentenced to 23 years

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — A Slovakian court on Monday sentenced a former soldier to 23 years in prison for the alleged contract killings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, a case that triggered a political crisis and brought down the country’s government.

The court convicted Miroslav Marcek over the fatal shootings of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. Marcek had pleaded guilty in January.

A ruling is also pending for three other defendants in the case, including the businessman accused of masterminding the slayings. All three have pleaded not guilty to murder and face prison sentences of 25 years to life. It is not clear when a verdict might be issued.