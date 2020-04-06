Israeli leader announces lockdown over Passover holiday

Israel has already restricted movement to help slow the outbreak, allowing people to leave their homes to buy food or other essential activities.

Netanyahu’s announcement came as leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church in neighboring Egypt said they were suspending Easter celebrations because of the coronavirus.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country’s coronavirus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the weeklong festival.

In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said the government was further restricting movement for Passover, which begins Wednesday evening with a festive meal known as the “Seder.”

Advertisement

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, Israel will ban movement between cities. From Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, Israelis will not be allowed to leave their homes.

Netanyahu said similar travel restrictions would be in place for the holidays of Easter and Ramadan later in April.

In Egypt, the Coptic church said it was suspending Easter prayers and celebrations at churches later this month.

Church spokesman Boulis Halim told the Associated Press that the church also suspended services for the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, celebrated on April 19 by Egyptian Coptic Orthodox followers, one the world’s oldest Christian communities.

Mosques and churches have already been ordered to shut across Egypt to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Associated Press

UN chief tells of ‘horrifying’ increase in domestic abuse

UNITED NATIONS — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there has been “a horrifying global surge in domestic violence” in recent weeks as fear of the coronavirus pandemic has grown along with its social and economic consequences.

The UN chief, who appealed on March 23 for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle COVID-19, said in a statement Sunday night it is now time to appeal for an end to all violence, “everywhere, now.”

Advertisement

Guterres said that “for many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest — in their own homes.” He said in some countries, which he didn’t name, “the number of women calling support services has doubled.”

At the same time, he said, health care providers and police are overwhelmed and understaffed, local support groups are paralyzed or short of funds, and some domestic violence shelters are closed while others are full.

Associated Press

Millions going to Holocaust survivors for pandemic help

BERLIN — Millions of dollars in additional funds are being made available to agencies around the world that provide aid to Holocaust survivors, whose advanced age and health issues makes them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, the organization that handles claims on behalf of Jewish victims of the Nazis said Monday.

The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said the $4.3 million in initial funding would be available to agencies around the world providing care for some 120,000 survivors.

The emergency funding includes 200,000 euros ($215,000) from the Alfred Landecker Foundation, established last year by one of Germany’s richest families, whose assets include Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, as a way to help atone for its use of forced laborers during the Nazi era and support of Hitler’s regime.

All survivors are elderly, with the end of World War II now 75 years in the past, and many suffered from illness, malnutrition, and other deprivations either at the hands of the Nazis or as they hid from them, which continues to affect their health today.

Advertisement

There are no statistics yet as to how many Holocaust survivors have been infected .

Associated Press

Indonesia cases seen rising to 95,000 by next month

The coronavirus may infect 95,000 people in Indonesia by next month before easing, a minister said, as authorities ordered people to wear masks to contain the pandemic.

The dire forecast, which came as the country reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed cases, is based on a projection by the nation’s intelligence agency, University of Indonesia and Bandung Institute of Technology, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told lawmakers in Jakarta.

Indonesia has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks after reporting its first cases only in early March. While the death toll at 209 is the highest in Asia after China, confirmed cases at 2,491 in a country of almost 270 million people is fewer than those reported in smaller countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines.

Bloomberg News

Ex-diplomats, world leaders urge easing of Iran sanctions

Two dozen former diplomats and national security leaders from the United States and Europe called on the Trump administration Monday to ease sanctions against Iran as part of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement, signed by some of the most storied diplomats in recent US history, said that providing some sanctions relief to Iran could help stem the spread of the disease and potentially save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Iran is one of the world’s coronavirus epicenters, with almost 60,000 confirmed cases and at least 3,600 deaths, though some researchers believe the death toll is far higher.

Advertisement

The signatories represented decades of diplomatic and national security expertise. Among them is former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, two former defense secretaries, and a US and a European official who negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that President Trump withdrew from in 2018. The European signatories include former prime ministers, foreign ministers, ambassadors, and secretary generals of NATO.

US officials have resisted relenting on its ‘‘maximum pressure campaign’’ of sanctions, and added more against Iran and Venezuela in recent weeks. State Department officials have defended the measures by noting humanitarian and medical aid is exempt.

Washington Post