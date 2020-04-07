With Johnson ailing, UK faces a leadership quandary

Raab, 46, as first secretary of state, would become the government’s de facto leader if the prime minister could not carry out his duties. He was “deputized” by Johnson on Monday, led the government’s daily meetings about the pandemic, and will probably take on additional duties, with Johnson’s prognosis so uncertain.

Britain, with no written constitution, does not have a codified order of succession. That legal lacuna has prompted questions during prior episodes where prime ministers fell ill or underwent surgery, and now looms large at a time when Britain faces its greatest crisis since World War II.

LONDON — The British government hurtled into uncharted territory Tuesday, with its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, taking up the day-to-day duties of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was being treated in an intensive care unit as he battled a worsening case of the coronavirus.

The government said Johnson, who has suffered symptoms of the virus for 11 days, was moved into intensive care Monday evening after his condition deteriorated sharply. He has received “standard oxygen treatment” but is breathing on his own and has not been put on a ventilator, officials said Tuesday. Nor has he been diagnosed with pneumonia, they said.

Still, how the government will function if the prime minister is out for a prolonged period, or dies, is not yet clear.

The government will face momentous decisions, including when and how to lift the lockdown on Britain. Johnson, 55, had been leading that process and communicated the government’s measures to the public in daily briefings, where his familiar shambling style gave way to a graver mien.

Raab, by contrast, has been a peripheral figure in the government’s response, mostly focusing on organizing evacuation flights to bring back Britons stranded overseas. He is best known for his hard-line views on Brexit, which helped him get his post in Johnson’s pro-Brexit Cabinet.

No other Western government has been so ravaged by the virus, and it comes after 3½ years of political upheaval. Even before this crisis, analysts said Johnson’s Cabinet was weak, in part because he purged several senior party members during last fall’s bitter debate over Brexit.

New York Times

Japan finally declared an emergency, but is it too late?

TOKYO — For months, Japan has confounded the world by reporting a relatively low rate of coronavirus infections without imposing the kind of stringent measures used by other nations.

As the country now declares a state of emergency in the face of a worrisome rise in cases, medical specialists are wondering whether the move Tuesday has come just in time to avoid calamity, or is too little, too late.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in announcing that the declaration would apply to Japan’s biggest population centers for the next month, painted an optimistic picture. By asking citizens to significantly reduce human-to-human contact, he said, “the expansion of infections can be turned to a decline in two weeks.”

But some specialists said the state of emergency amounted to a tacit admission that the approach the country had stood by for months was no longer working, as Japan reached 3,906 confirmed cases Tuesday, exactly double the number a week earlier.

New York Times

Turkey orders people to wear masks, as infections climb

ISTANBUL — Turkey has ordered all citizens to wear masks when shopping or visiting crowded public places and announced that it will deliver masks to every family, free of charge, as infections increase in the country of 80 million.

The order is the latest in a gradual tightening of antivirus measures by a government that has insisted the virus was under control and has resisted a complete lockdown.

Turkey has more than 34,000 confirmed cases of the virus and has registered 725 deaths. More than 1,400 patients are in intensive care units and at least 600 medical workers have been infected, according to figures released Tuesday by the Health Ministry.

The number of confirmed cases places Turkey among the top 10 currently worst-affected countries and reflects a steep rise since its first confirmed death from the disease on March 17.

New York Times

Europe’s nursing homes in spotlight for uncounted dead

ROME — Italian authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the country’s biggest nursing home where 70 residents died last month, in a stark reminder of the difficulties Europe faces in accurately counting its pandemic victims, particularly among the elderly

Lombardy regional Governor Attilio Fontana said he had opened a commission of inquiry into the deaths at Milan’s Pio Albergo Trivulzio home, given published assertions by a doctor and a union leader that management downplayed the risk of infection and wrongly attributed the causes of death. La Repubblica newspaper said Milan prosecutors had opened a criminal investigation.

The Trivulzio home, which has 1,000 residents, disputed the Repubblica report, saying it had abided by all health care precautions, that COVID-19 tests simply weren’t available for its sick residents, and that the number of dead was in line with its 2019 toll.

Nursing home deaths have come to represent a significant hidden toll from the pandemic in Europe, since many elderly were never tested for the coronavirus, were never hospitalized, and their deaths were never counted in official virus tolls.

Associated Press

Most people on Antarctica cruise ship have coronavirus

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Nearly 60 percent of 217 people — many from Australia, Europe, and the United States — on board a cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay have tested positive for the coronavirus, the ship’s operator said Tuesday.

“There are currently no fevers on board, and all are asymptomatic,” said Aurora Expeditions, the Australian operator of the Greg Mortimer ship that is working to disembark the crew and passengers and arrange flights to their home countries.

The Greg Mortimer departed March 15 on a voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia that was titled “In Shackleton’s Footsteps,” a reference to the polar explorer who led British expeditions to the region and died there in 1922.

Of 217 people tested on the vessel, 128 were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and 89 tested negative, Aurora Expeditions said.

Another six people who were evacuated from the ship are in stable condition and being treated in Montevideo.

In a separate case, a cruise ship anchored in Santos, on the coast of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, had its quarantine extended until at least April 19 after doctors found new suspected cases of the coronavirus, according to Brazilian officials. There are now 40 suspected cases aboard the Costa Fascinosa vessel, which is owned by Costa Cruises. Hundreds of people are on the ship.

Associated Press