Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum

King Salman, 84, has secluded himself for his safety in an island palace near the city of Jiddah on the Red Sea, while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his son and the 34-year-old de facto ruler, has retreated with many of his ministers to the remote site on the same coast where he has promised to build a futuristic city known as Neom.

As many as 150 royals in the kingdom are now believed to have contracted the virus, including members of its lesser branches, according to a person close to the family.

More than six weeks after Saudi Arabia reported its first case, the coronavirus is striking terror into the heart of the kingdom’s royal family.

The sickness in the family may also shed new light on the motivation behind the speed and scale of the kingdom’s response to the pandemic.

Its rulers began restricting travel to Saudi Arabia and shut down pilgrimages to the Muslim holy sites of Mecca and Medina even before the kingdom had reported its first case, on March 2. Authorities have now cut off all air and land travel into or out of its borders and between internal provinces.

They have placed all of its biggest cities under a 24-hour lockdown, and they have indicated they are likely to cancel the annual hajj pilgrimage this summer that draws 2.5 million Muslims to Mecca and has taken place every year since 1798, when Napoleon invaded Egypt.

State media reported Wednesday that the king suspended final rulings and judicial orders on visitation rights of children of separated parents, and ordered a number of prisoners released.

Saudi officials also announced the kingdom and its allies would observe a unilateral cease-fire in the war in Yemen starting at noon Thursday, a move motivated by fears of the virus spreading and that could pave the way for ending the brutal five-year-old conflict.

New York Times

Ecuador gives glimpse into impact on Latin America

QUITO, Ecuador — Bodies left out on sidewalks. Authorities struggling to keep track of deaths. Funeral parlors, out of coffins, using cardboard boxes made by companies that package bananas and shrimp.

The calamity unfolding in Ecuador’s business capital, Guayaquil, offers an ominous look at how officials’ ability to respond to the pandemic in Latin America can be dangerously hamstrung by the inequality, weak public services, and fragile economies that mark much of the region.

A country of 17 million, Ecuador has one of the highest official rates of infections, and deaths, per capita in Latin America. It is still unclear why it has been affected so deeply. Some specialists believe the virus may have traveled along the country’s deep migratory links with hard-hit Spain and Italy, then spread as Ecuador lagged in adopting social distancing.

Ecuador’s death count rose to 220 on Tuesday, with 182 other cases listed as “probable” but unconfirmed — higher than its larger and more populous neighbors Peru and Colombia.

Ecuador’s president, Lenín Moreno, has warned that the real figure is much higher but that because testing is limited the true extent of infections is impossible to determine.

New York Times

Chaos, joy at Wuhan airport as doctors take flights out

The crowd outside Wuhan’s Tianhe International Airport on Wednesday morning pushed forward as anxiety grew over catching their flights out of town -- the first to depart since Jan. 23.

Many were people who had come to the central Chinese city for a Lunar New Year vacation in January and found themselves stuck in a protracted, nightmarish stay as the coronavirus outbreak spread and Hubei province was sealed off to curb it.

The lifting of Wuhan’s lockdown will be a crucial test for China, which is driving a narrative of triumph over the pandemic amid accusations it manipulated virus data and concern the highly contagious illness isn’t fully stamped out. Still, Wuhan’s emergence from an outbreak that overwhelmed its hospital system and left over 2,500 dead provides a blueprint — and a sense of hope — for other cities currently under lockdown and grappling with still peaking infection rates.

Among those catching flights out were a group of doctors and nurses from northeastern Jilin province, who had traveled to the embattled city to shore up the local health-care system, part of the tens of thousands of medical workers from around the country that were sent in to help.

Washington Post

Some of Europe, ‘walking a tightrope,’ will loosen rules

BERLIN — Austria is allowing small shops to resume business after Easter. Denmark is reopening nurseries and primary schools. The Czech Republic is planning to lift a travel ban.

Gingerly, and with plenty of caveats, some corners of Europe are tiptoeing toward a loosening of the strict lockdown measures that have been in place for close to a month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, idling economies and leaving citizens in an uneasy limbo of social isolation.

But even as the number of new infections appears to be plateauing in several European countries, the message from leaders is clear: The next phase is not a return to normality. It is learning how to live with the pandemic — possibly for quite a long time.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark was explicit: “It’s like walking a tightrope,” she said. “If we stand still, we may fall. If we go too fast, it may soon go wrong. We don’t know when we’ll be on firm ground again.”

European governments are eager to give their citizens a sense of hope and to reboot economic activity, too. But overshadowing that desire is the real risk of unleashing a second wave of mass infections and deaths.

How soon is too soon to allow the resumption of some activities — and which activities — is the overriding question.

New York Times

UK’s Johnson still in ICU, with condition improving

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with the coronavirus but is improving and sitting up in bed, a senior government minister said Wednesday, as the UK recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths to date.

Johnson, the first world leader diagnosed with the disease, has spent two nights in the ICU at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London.

That glimmer of good news came as the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Britain approached the peaks seen in Italy and Spain, the two countries with the greatest number of fatalities.

Britain’s confirmed death toll reached 7,097 Wednesday, an increase of 938 from a day earlier. Italy recorded a high of 969 deaths on March 27 and Spain 950 deaths on April 2.

The toll in the UK included the first eight doctors or doctors-to-be publicly reported to have died after catching the virus in Britain’s National Health Service, according to a New York Times report.

All eight are immigrants — from Egypt, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Sudan — attesting to the extraordinary dependence of Britain’s treasured health service on workers from abroad.

Associated Press