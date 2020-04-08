EU court rules Poland must suspend disciplinary panel for judges

“Judging from the past rulings of the European tribunal, we can expect that today’s decision is a preview of a future conviction for the illegal persecution of the Polish judges by the government,” said Judge Krystian Markiewicz, president of Iustitia, the biggest association of judges in Poland. “This decision is just about the disciplinary measures, but it’s clear that the court questions the state of the rule of law in Poland in general.”

In a temporary move that analysts said was highly likely to become permanent in the future, the Court of Justice of the European Union ordered the suspension of a new disciplinary chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, which has a politically selected membership and extraordinary powers to prosecute judges.

WARSAW — The European Union’s highest court introduced measures on Wednesday to halt Poland’s widely criticized disciplinary regime for judges, the latest blow in a yearslong battle with the country’s governing Law and Justice party over what critics denounce as attempts to erode the independence of the judiciary.

Still, Poland’s officials responded with contempt, suggesting they might not follow the court’s order. A deputy justice minister, Sebastian Kaleta, said in a statement posted on Twitter that the European court had “no power to evaluate or suspend constitutional organs of any member states.”

The court can, however, impose substantial daily fines if Poland fails to comply with the order within a month.

Despite earlier adverse rulings in the European court and threats of sanctions from European lawmakers and officials, the populist governing party has continued efforts to put its mark on most of the key institutions of Poland’s judiciary in the past four years. Officials have described the changes as designed to purge corruption and vestiges of communism.

A further sign of trouble came in February, when a German regional court declined to extradite a Polish citizen, saying it could not be confident that he would be guaranteed a fair trial in Poland — a remarkable rebuke from one EU member country to another.

Experts say that if Poland does not change course, this verdict will mark the beginning of Warsaw’s exclusion from the European legal community.

“This had been long expected, and now an avalanche is coming,” said Artur Nowak-Far, professor of European law at Warsaw School of Economics. “Soon the courts in other member states will be questioning Poland’s compromised judiciary,” referencing the German example.