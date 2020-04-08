UN health agency on defensive after Trump slams it on virus

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian and the WHO’s first African leader, projected humility and minimized his personal role while decrying invective and even racist slurs against him amid the organizaiton’s response.

The vocal defense from the WHO director general came a day after Trump blasted the United Nations agency for being “China-centric” and alleging that it had “criticized” his ban of travel from China as the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading from the city of Wuhan.

GENEVA — In a heartfelt plea for unity, the World Health Organization’s chief sought Wednesday to rise above sharp criticism and threats of funding cuts from President Trump over the agency’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

“Why would I care about being attacked when people are dying?” he said. ‘‘I know that I am just an individual. Tedros is just a dot in the whole universe.”

He dodged questions about Trump’s comments, while acknowledging the agency was made up of humans “who make mistakes,” and insisted his key focus was saving lives, not getting caught up in politics.

“No need to use COVID to score political points. You have many other ways to prove yourself,” Tedros said. “If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it.”

Avoiding any direct mention of Trump, Tedros’s comments testified to the often-delicate task faced by UN leaders when criticized by member states. That challenge is especially difficult with the United States, the biggest donor to the world body and its offshoots.

WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge said that with the pandemic at an acute stage, “this is not the time to cut back on funding.”

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump first said the United States would “put a hold” on WHO funding, and then revised that to say, “We will look at ending funding.” He took aim particularly at its alleged criticism of the US ban on travel to and from China.

Advertisement

“The WHO . . . receives vast amounts of money from the United States,” Trump said. “And they actually criticized and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it. And they were wrong. They’ve been wrong about a lot of things.”

Generally, the WHO has been careful not to criticize countries on their national polices, and it was not immediately clear what specific criticism Trump was alluding to.

Trump’s remarks came as many governments, particularly in Europe, have started to brush aside, ignore, and criticize WHO recommendations on issues of public policy, like whether travel restrictions are warranted or whether the public should wear masks.

The United States contributed nearly $900 million to the WHO’s budget for 2018-2019, according to information on the agency’s website. That represents one-fifth of its total $4.4 billion budget for those years. The United States gave nearly three-fourths of the funds in “specified voluntary contributions” and the rest in “assessed” funding as part of Washington’s commitment to UN institutions.

In its most recent budget proposal from February, the Trump administration called for slashing the US assessed funding contribution to the WHO to $57.9 million.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated later Wednesday that the United States was reevaluating its WHO funding. At the same White House briefing, Trump laid more criticism on the WHO, saying other countries give substantially less than the United States, singling out China. “That’s not good. Not fair, not fair at all,” he said.

Advertisement

Trump said the WHO “got it wrong” in response to the coronavirus.

Some world leaders and UN officials rallied around Tedros and the agency, insisting a worldwide public health crisis was no time to reduce the budget of the entity working to coordinate an often-disjointed international response.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the WHO “is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19” and must be supported. Once the pandemic ends, he said, there must be an investigation into how it emerged and spread so quickly as well as into the reactions of all those involved in the crisis so lessons can be learned.

The chair of the African Union’s commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, wrote on Twitter: “Surprised to learn of a campaign by the US govt against WHO’s global leadership. The African Union fully supports WHO and Dr. Tedros.”

In a video call Wednesday with Tedros, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed “his belief that the WHO is key to respond to the crisis,’’ in reference to Trump’s comments, Macron’s office said.