Watchdog links Syria to deadly 2017 nerve-agent attacks

An international watchdog on Wednesday firmly linked Syria’s government to deadly sarin and chlorine attacks on a rebel town in 2017, bolstering the case that President Bashar Assad continued using lethal chemical weapons after he ostensibly surrendered his stockpile three years earlier.
Syrian aircraft dropped chemical bombs on the town of Ltamenah in three days of attacks in March 2017, killing or sickening more than 100 people, the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons concluded.
The exhaustively detailed, 82-page report is the first by the OPCW’s Investigation and Identification Team, which is systematically reviewing evidence of past chemical attacks in Syria in an attempt to assess blame. Drawing on a trove of evidence collected over several years, the investigators identified the specific Syrian military units involved, as well as the aircraft and munitions used in attacks between March 24 and March 30 of that year.
Advertisement
‘‘Attacks of such a strategic nature would have only taken place on the basis of orders from the higher authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic military command,’’ said Santiago Oñate-Laborde, the coordinator of the panel, commonly known as the IIT. ‘‘In the end, the IIT was unable to identify any other plausible explanation.’’
The OPCW previously concluded that sarin and chlorine were used at Ltamenah, but the chemical watchdog’s rules barred it from attributing responsibility for the attacks.
Syria and Russia have steadfastly denied any use of chemical weapons, including at Ltamenah, instead insisting that rebels or outsiders staged the attacks.
Washington Post