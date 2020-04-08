Watchdog links Syria to deadly 2017 nerve-agent attacks

An international watchdog on Wednesday firmly linked Syria’s government to deadly sarin and chlorine attacks on a rebel town in 2017, bolstering the case that President Bashar Assad continued using lethal chemical weapons after he ostensibly surrendered his stockpile three years earlier.

Syrian aircraft dropped chemical bombs on the town of Ltamenah in three days of attacks in March 2017, killing or sickening more than 100 people, the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons concluded.

The exhaustively detailed, 82-page report is the first by the OPCW’s Investigation and Identification Team, which is systematically reviewing evidence of past chemical attacks in Syria in an attempt to assess blame. Drawing on a trove of evidence collected over several years, the investigators identified the specific Syrian military units involved, as well as the aircraft and munitions used in attacks between March 24 and March 30 of that year.