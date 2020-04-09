Saudi cease-fire takes effect in Yemen; rebels suspect ploy

CAIRO — A cease-fire proposed by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen went into effect Thursday, potentially paving the way for peace talks to end the more than five-year-old conflict.

Houthi rebels, who control northern Yemen and the capital, Sanaa, dismissed the offer as a ploy by the kingdom to boost its international standing while a spokesman for the rebels accused the coalition of several attacks on Thursday.

“This announcement does not express a genuine intention to achieve peace,” said Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a Houthi official. “The Saudis are still employing their air, land, and naval forces to tighten the siege on Yemen. . . . This is an announcement only to restore [their positions], to close ranks.”