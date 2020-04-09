Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

New Zealand police warned people not to drive to holiday homes over Easter or risk arrest, while Lithuania was imposing a lockdown on major cities over the holiday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized that “even short trips inside Germany, to the seaside or the mountains or relatives, can’t happen over Easter this year.”

BERLIN — As the Easter holiday approaches, world leaders and health officials are fervently warning that hard-won gains in the fight against the coronavirus must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing.

Portugal halted commercial flights at the country’s five international airports and set up checkpoints on major roads and junctions to stop Easter visits. Additional restrictions came into force Thursday for the next four days, including a ban on people leaving their local areas and on gatherings of more than five people.

Advertisement

Greece also tightened restrictions ahead of next week’s Orthodox Easter, increasing police roadblocks along highways, doubling fines for lockdown violations, and banning travel between islands.

Swiss police were setting roadblocks at the Gotthard tunnel, seeking to dissuade drivers from heading to the Italian-speaking Ticino region, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested mass gatherings may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from late April through most of May. He urged Shiite faithful to pray at home instead.

Indonesia’s president banned civil servants, police officers, military personnel, and employees of state-owned companies from returning to their hometowns to celebrate the end of Ramadan. The annual mass exodus usually involves tens of millions of Indonesians crisscrossing the archipelago of 17,000 islands.

Associated Press

Johnson leaves ICU, but UK faces longer lockdown

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain was moved out of intensive care on Thursday, a ray of hope for a country that faces several more weeks under lockdown as its death toll from the coronavirus approached 8,000.

Advertisement

Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday evening after a 10-day bout with the virus and transferred to the intensive care unit on Monday after his condition deteriorated. On Thursday, Downing Street said the prime minister, 55, had been moved back to a ward at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London and was in “extremely good spirits.”

Dominic Raab, Britain’s caretaker leader, said that Johnson had made “positive steps” in his recovery. He also signaled that the government would extend the country’s lockdown beyond next week.

New York Times

Spain and Italy to extend lockdowns amid resurgence

Spain is poised to extend a nationwide lockdown, and Italy is moving toward doing the same as Europe’s rising infection rate complicates plans to begin reversing stringent restrictions on public life.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez planned to ask parliament for an extension to a state of emergency through April 25. His Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, is preparing to prolong the national lockdown from a current expiration date of April 13 for another two weeks.

The continent has suffered more than 65 percent of worldwide deaths, and Spain, Italy, France, and Germany trail only the United States in infections.

Bloomberg News

Mask-wearing, common in Asia, spreads in the West

PARIS — Until a few weeks ago, Asian tourists were the only mask wearers in Paris, eliciting puzzlement or suspicion from locals or even hostility.

This taboo is falling fast, not only in France but across Western countries, after mounting cries from specialists who say the practice is effective in curbing the pandemic.

The shift for Western nations is profound and has had to overcome not merely the logistical challenges of securing enough masks, but also a deep cultural resistance and even stigma associated with mask-wearing, which some Western leaders described as “alien.”

Advertisement

Seemingly, it won’t be for much longer. After discouraging people from wearing face masks, France, like the United States, has begun urging its citizens to wear basic or homemade ones outside. And some parts of Europe are moving faster than the United States by requiring masks instead of simply recommending their use.

This week, Austria moved to become the fourth European nation to require masks in public, after the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Turkey.

New York Times

Thousands in dorms pose new challenge to Singapore

Tightly packed dormitories housing thousands of foreign workers have emerged as one of Singapore’s biggest challenges in its fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The city state reported a record 142 new infections Wednesday, and at least 40 of those were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories that house mainly low-wage workers in construction and other sectors. Those groups now account for 253 infections across nine facilities, more than 15 percent of the country’s 1,623 cases, according to Ministry of Health data.

Authorities have moved swiftly to isolate the clusters.

For Singapore, a country that has been championed by health officials for its methodical virus response, the move to quarantine potentially exposed workers living in close proximity has raised questions about whether the conditions will allow for social distancing — one of the key strategies utilized around the world.

Advertisement

Bloomberg News

Ship at center of outbreak raided by Australian police

BRISBANE, Australia — Police wearing protective gear boarded a cruise ship to seize evidence and question the crew of the vessel linked to hundreds of coronavirus infections and 15 deaths across Australia.

About 2,700 passengers disembarked from the ship on March 19 in Sydney, and it has since become the largest source of infections in Australia. More than 600 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths are linked the to the ship, the Ruby Princess.

New South Wales police, which boarded the ship Wednesday night south of Sydney, said it’s expected to remain in port for 10 days with its 1,040 crew undergoing medical assessments. About 200 crew have shown symptoms of COVID-19, while 18 have tested positive for the virus. The workers remaining on the ship are from 50 countries.

Associated Press

Thai alcohol ban to curb virus now spans 16 million

Bangkok became the latest province in Thailand to temporarily ban alcohol sales in an effort to prevent social gatherings that can spread the virus.

The restriction from April 10 to April 20 is the metropolitan region’s latest effort to contain a surge in infections since early March. Alcohol is now proscribed for about 16 million people, as several others among the nation’s 77 provinces have already imposed curbs. Thailand as a whole is under a state of emergency and partial lockdown through April.

Officials are trying to entrench social distancing, with roughly a quarter of Thailand’s 69 million people under alcohol prohibitions.

Bloomberg News