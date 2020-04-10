French Riviera police order London jet-setters to go home

Later, four monks in brown robes and blue surgical masks prayed at the stations of the cross along the Via Dolorosa, the ancient route through the Old City where Jesus is believed to have carried the cross before his execution.

The chanting of a small group of clerics inside Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher echoed faintly through the heavy wooden doors, as a few people kneeled outside to pray. The centuries-old church, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and rose from the dead, is usually packed with pilgrims and tourists.

JERUSALEM — Christians commemorated Jesus’ crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by a pandemic that has taken about 100,000 lives.

Advertisement

In Rome, the torch-lit Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum, a highlight of Holy Week, draws large crowds of pilgrims, tourists, and locals. It was canceled this year, along with all other public gatherings in Italy, which is battling one of the worst outbreaks.

Instead of presiding over the Way of the Cross procession, Pope Francis led a Good Friday ceremony in St. Peter’s Square without the public.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Clergy celebrate Good Friday in damaged Notre Dame

PARIS — Still damaged and scarred by fire, Notre Dame Cathedral came back to life — if only for a fleeting instant — as a center for prayer on Friday in a Paris locked down against the coronavirus.

Just days before the first anniversary of the April 15, 2019, inferno that ravaged the landmark, the French capital’s archbishop led Good Friday celebrations unlike any that have gone before inside the centuries-old jewel of Gothic architecture.

Archbishop Michel Aupetit and three clergymen who accompanied him wore hard hats as they entered the damaged cathedral. They then took off the helmets for the service, in front of a large cross and under the gaping hole in the roof.

Advertisement

“A year ago this cathedral in which we find ourselves was burning, causing shock and momentum worldwide to rebuild it,’’ the archbishop intoned. “Yes, Lord, come to show us that you are not abandoning us.’’

ASSOCIATED PRESS

British prime minister needs time to ‘rest up,’ father says

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain needs time to recover from the nov coronavirus and is unlikely to be back at work soon, his father said Friday, as millions of Britons began an Easter holiday weekend in lockdown.

The 55-year-old UK leader spent three nights in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. He was moved back to a regular ward Thursday, and his office said he was in “the early phase of his recovery.”

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said the prime minister “was waving his thanks to all the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward.”

Johnson’s father said he needs to “rest up.”

“I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment,” Johnson told the BBC.

More than 8,000 people with the coronavirus have died in British hospitals, according to government figures. While the number of new confirmed cases has begun to plateau, deaths have neared the peaks seen in Italy and Spain, the nations with the greatest fatalities.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

French send jet-setters back to United Kingdom

French police ordered 10 London jet-setters who defied COVID-19 lockdowns to take a private plane to the Cote d’Azur to return home, news website BFM TV reported Friday.

The aircraft carrying seven men, in their 40s and 50s, and three women, aged between 24 and 27, ignored orders not to land at the Marseilles airport, BFM TV said, citing a police official.

Three helicopters hired to whisk the group from the airport to a rented villa in Cannes were sent packing by the authorities, according to BFM. Nine of the 10 passengers were forced to fly back to London without disembarking, the website reported. The other person hired a private plane at the French airport to fly him to Germany.

The reported incident comes after skiers jetting in from London and other European capitals to mountain resorts like Les Contamines in France and Ischgl in Austria have been found to be so-called superspreaders of the coronavirus when they returned home.

BLOOMBERG

Moscow officials say virus has pushed city to its limit

MOSCOW — Authorities in Moscow said Friday that a surge in coronavirus cases here — still relatively few compared with New York, but increasing rapidly — had already pushed the city’s health care system to its limit.

Warning that the outbreak in the Russian capital was far from reaching its peak, Anastasia Rakova, a deputy mayor responsible for health, said the number of people hospitalized with the illness related to the virus in Moscow had more than doubled over the past week to 6,500. Nearly half of those infected are under the age of 45.

Advertisement

The city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, sounded a further alarm, saying that the virus “is gaining momentum” and that “the situation is becoming increasingly problematic.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Kenyans injured in stampede over food aid in capital slum

NAIROBI — Thousands of people surged for food aid in a brief stampede Friday in Kenya’s capital, desperate for help as coronavirus restrictions keep them from making a living. Police fired tear gas and injured several people, witnesses said.

Residents of Nairobi’s Kibera slum, spotting a food distribution, tried to force their way through a gate outside a district office for their chance at supplies to keep their families fed for another day.

The scene in Kenya’s largest slum reflected the fears of millions across Africa as nearly 20 countries have imposed full lockdowns and others have shut down cities or imposed curfews.

In Nairobi , men with sticks beat people back as they fought over packages of food, some with face masks dangling from their chins. Some people were trampled. Dust rose. Women shrieked. Injured people were carried to safety and placed on the ground to recover, gasping for breath.

ASSOCIATED PRESS