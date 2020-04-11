Murder rates were staggering. The virus has brought some quiet, for now.

Governments around the world have imposed travel restrictions, curfews, and quarantines to help control the spread of the virus, and by doing so they have inadvertently lowered criminality and violence — for the moment, at least.

As nations around the world contend with a growing number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus, some are simultaneously experiencing an unanticipated — and welcome — decline in a different form of death: murder.

MEXICO CITY — In El Salvador, the number of murders plunged by nearly half between February and March. Neighboring Honduras has also seen a falloff in killings in recent weeks, as has Colombia.

The trend has been particularly notable in Latin America, the region with the highest homicide rates in the world outside of war.

“It’s taking people off the streets,” Alejandro Hope, a security analyst in Mexico City, said of the pandemic and governments’ efforts to combat it. “The rule of thumb is: The stricter the lockdown, the bigger the effect on crimes committed against strangers on the street.”

In addition, analysts say, not only have the lockdowns led to fewer opportunities for crime — like extortion, muggings, and even murder — but the virus has even taken some criminals out of action as they, too, hunker down in their homes, wary of infection. In several places, criminal gangs have even led efforts to impose curfews in neighborhoods and regions where they hold sway.

El Salvador began its coronavirus lockdown before almost any of its neighbors, closing its borders in mid-March, and shutting down schools and many businesses. On March 22, the government ordered all Salvadorans to remain quarantined in their homes; people caught in the street without the proper permissions were sent to quarantine centers.

The measures have helped lead to drops in homicides in recent weeks. There were 65 homicides in March, or an average of about two a day, down from 114, or nearly four a day, in February. On four days in March as well as on Monday, there were zero recorded murders.

“We are in a pandemic and our priority is to fight against it, but today many lives were saved,” the president, Nayib Bukele, said on Twitter, hailing the achievement.

The government has mostly attributed the recent decrease to its security strategies, which it started to implement in June when Bukele took office. But experts say the stringent measures intended to compel people to stay home to curb the outbreak has helped to push the numbers far lower.

In Honduras, where the government has severely restricted movement and imposed a curfew, stores are now shuttered, streets are empty, and the police are arresting people caught driving or hanging around outside in violation of the lockdown. Between March 30 and April 3, more than 2,000 people were detained for violating government orders to remain inside, the police said.

Since mid-March, when Argentines were asked to stay at home, robberies have fallen by nearly 90 percent in the capital, dropping from an average of 225 per day to 30.

Renato Sérgio de Lima, the director of the Brazilian Forum of Public Security, an organization that studies public safety trends, said that muggings and other forms of routine crime have dropped in several states in the country.

In Colombia, reports of many types of crimes plummeted following the president’s decision to declare a nationwide quarantine beginning the week of March 20. The country had 91 reported homicides between March 20 and 25, compared with 206 during the same period the year before. Assaults fell to 283, from 2,046 the year before, and robberies dropped to 486, from 5,045.

The statistics, however, do not mean that violence in the country has ceased. In the countryside, war continues. Colombia is home to a swirl of armed groups, many of which are involved in drug production and trafficking. Some of them see the shuttering of businesses and borders as a threat to their revenue streams.

Local leaders who speak out against these armed groups have come under attack, and killings of social leaders have gone on even as the virus spreads and families struggle to deal with lost jobs and increasingly limited food supplies.

The United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, has called on armed groups to declare a cease-fire amid the health crisis, with limited success.