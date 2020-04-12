India, Pakistan troops trade heavy fire in Kashmir; 3 killed

SRINAGAR, India — Tensions between India and Pakistan flared again in disputed Kashmir on Sunday as the two armies barraged each other with heavy artillery fire, killing at least three civilians, Indian police said.

Each side accused the other of starting the shelling and targeting civilian areas in violation of the 2003 cease-fire accord along the so-called Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, with both claiming it in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars since 1947 over their competing claims to the Himalayan region.