Nicaragua’s president has vanished; his wife, the VP, says the coronavirus isn’t a problem

MANAGUA — As much of Latin America shuts down in the face of coronavirus, Nicaragua is striking out as a radical outlier — urging citizens to go to the beach, enjoy holiday cruises, and turn out for Easter-season passion plays.

But what perhaps most sets the Central American nation apart is its president. Daniel Ortega doesn’t seem to be leading the charge against coronavirus. In fact, he hasn’t appeared in public for a month. Nicaraguans are nervously wondering if the former Marxist guerrilla is ill, dead, or simply avoiding human contact.

Health and human-rights bodies in the hemisphere, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly alarmed at the government’s laissez-faire approach to the deadly virus.