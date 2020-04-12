As they console coronavirus’s victims, Italy’s priests are dying, too

Across Italy, the virus has killed more than 100 priests, many of them retired and especially vulnerable to a scourge that preys on older people, whether it be in nursing homes or monasteries. Avvenire, the newspaper run by the Italian bishops conference, is honoring the dead with the hashtag “PriestsForever.”

ROME — Italy’s coronavirus outbreak is one of the world’s deadliest, and while the doctors and nurses on the northern Italian front line have become symbols of sacrifice against an invisible enemy, priests and nuns have also joined the fight. Especially in deeply infected areas like Bergamo, they are risking and sometimes giving their lives to attend to the spiritual needs of the often older and devout Italians hardest hit.

But some priests have also fallen in service, and in a Holy Thursday Mass in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis remembered them.

“In these days, more than 60 have died here in Italy attending to the sick in the hospitals,” he said, calling them “the saints next door, priests who gave their lives in service.”

Francesco Beschi, the bishop of Bergamo, said he had lost 24 priests in 20 days, in a region where more than 2,600 people have died of the virus by the official count. About half the priests were retired and out of service, but others still tended to pastoral duties.

They offer solace through WhatsApp groups, wave from behind car windows as they bring food to the sick, lean against the door frames of infected bedrooms as they deliver last rites, and shroud themselves in personal protective equipment as they whisper prayers and encouragement at hospital bedsides.

They complain they cannot get closer, that the last touch the faithful feel is a gloved one, that the last face they see is often on a screen. With a virus that separates families and spouses as it kills, priests said that they were also pained to be distanced from their flock when they were needed most.

One of those was the Rev. Fausto Resmini, 67, esteemed as the chaplain of Bergamo’s prison for nearly 30 years and the founder of a center for troubled youth. His fellow priests said that in the course of his work last month, he caught the virus. He received treatment at the Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital, where Del Monte does his rounds, before dying March 23.

New York Times

Sri Lankans mark Easter at home, a year after attacks

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Christians in Sri Lanka celebrated Easter in their homes on Sunday, participating in religious services through television as churches remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TV stations aired the Easter Vigil and Holy Mass in all three main languages used in the Indian Ocean island nation. But there were no organized events to remember the more than 260 people, mostly Catholics, who were killed in Islamic State group-inspired bomb attacks on three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka last Easter.

“Last year, some misguided youths attacked us and we as humans could have given a human and selfish response,’’ Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said in his sermon at a Mass celebrated at his residence on Sunday.

“But we mediated on Christ’s teachings and loved them, forgave them and had pity on them,” he said. “We did not hate them and return them the violence.”

Sri Lanka has been under curfew for most of the past three weeks. The Church is planning a private ceremony on April 21 — the anniversary of the 2019 attacks — to remember the dead.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 199 cases of the coronavirus, including seven deaths.

Associated Press

Turkish minister resigns over criticism of lockdowns

ISTANBUL — Turkey introduced a new lockdown over the weekend that took many by surprise and led to the resignation late Sunday of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The 48-hour curfew across 31 cities marked a major development in Turkey, which had previously adopted a more relaxed approach to fighting the virus than its neighbors in Europe and the Mideast.

Soylu took responsibility for the poorly timed announcement of the weekend curfew that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets. He is one of the most senior figures in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Soylu said: “Responsibility for implementing the weekend curfew decision, which was aimed at preventing the epidemic, belongs entirely to me.”

The lockdowns were announced just two hours before taking effect on Friday night. Thousands of people ran out to stores to stock up on goods, many without wearing mandatory face masks.

Images of large, closely-bunched crowds sparked criticism of the government’s planning for the lockdowns.

Soylu, who was appointed interior minister in August 2016, is the second minister to leave office during the coronavirus crisis following the removal of Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan two weeks ago.

Turkey reported 4,789 cases for a total of 56,956, including 1,198 deaths, as of Sunday.

Associated Press

Israel tightens quarantine in Jerusalem to halt spread

JERUSALEM — The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods.

A ministerial committee approved the shutting down of movement in and out of several predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas of the city in order to contain the disease that has already resulted in more than 100 deaths in Israel and almost 6,000 around the Middle East, three quarters of them in Iran.

The measure, which takes effect at noon on Sunday but had been debated for days, faced resistance from ultra-Orthodox ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government who rejected singling out their constituency.

Israel’s Health Ministry has documented more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Associated Press