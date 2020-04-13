Abe fuels anger; more recovered South Koreans test positive

Some people reacting to Abe’s video message said he acted like “an aristocrat.” The one-minute video released Sunday shows Abe sitting at home patting his dog, reading a book, sipping from a cup and clicking on a remote control. Entertainer Gen Hoshino, who plays the guitar in a split screen in the video, has said the clip was used without his permission.

TOKYO — A “stay home” message tweeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has fueled anger and accusations that he is insensitive toward people who cannot remain at home because the government’s social distancing measures are voluntary and don’t provide compensation.

Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures last Tuesday and broadened it nationwide on Saturday. He is asking people to stay home, but wants closures of nonessential businesses to wait until the effects of the stay-home request are evaluated.

Many Japanese companies have been slow to switch to remote work, and many people are still commuting to their jobs. Japan has 7,255 confirmed coronavirus cases and 114 deaths, according to figures released Monday.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea’s top infectious disease specialist says the number of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time after their initial release from hospitals has increased to 116. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that so far there haven’t been any confirmed transmissions from patients who tested positive for a second time.

— Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a plea to richer nations and international financial institutions to provide debt relief for poor countries whose economies have been devastated by the battle against the virus. Pakistan has 5,374 confirmed cases of the virus with 93 deaths, but testing has been slow.

— China reported 108 new cases of coronavirus infection, 98 of them imported. Of the new domestic cases, seven were recorded in the province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia and three in the southern business hub of Guangzhou. China’s official totals are now 3,341 deaths among 82,160 people who’ve tested positive.

Associated Press

Fears terrify and impoverish migrants in the Persian Gulf

BEIRUT — Qatar has locked down tens of thousands of migrant workers in a crowded neighborhood, raising fears it will become a coronavirus hotbed. Companies in Saudi Arabia have told foreign laborers to stay home — then stopped paying them. In Kuwait, an actress said on TV that migrants should be thrown out “into the desert.”

The oil-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf have long relied on armies of low-paid migrant workers from Asia, Africa, and elsewhere to do the heavy lifting in their economies, and have faced longstanding criticism from rights groups for treating those laborers poorly.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic has made matters worse, as migrants in Gulf states have found themselves locked down in cramped, unsanitary dorms, deprived of income and unable to return home because of travel restrictions.

Some are running out of food and money and fear they have no place to turn in societies that often treat them like an expendable underclass.

It is hard to overstate the role of migrant labor in the Gulf, where jobs in construction, sanitation, transportation, hospitality, and even health care are dominated by millions of workers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines, and elsewhere. They often work and live in substandard conditions to earn more than they could at home.

More than one-third of Saudi Arabia’s 34 million people are foreigners, as are about half the populations of Bahrain and Oman, according to the CIA’s World Factbook. In Kuwait, foreigners outnumber citizens by more than 2 to 1; in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, that ratio is nearly 9 to 1.

New York Times

South Africa’s lockdown effective, but problematic

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s strict, five-week lockdown, credited with slowing the rate of infections and reducing overall crime, has also been marked by some violence.

The stay-at-home order for the country’s 57 million people does not allow going outside or dog-walking, except for visits to grocery stores, pharmacies, and doctors. No sales of alcohol or cigarettes are permitted in the lockdown, which lasts until the end of April.

South Africa’s has the continent’s highest number of infections with more than 2,100 confirmed cases and 25 deaths. Fifty-two of Africa’s 54 countries have reported the virus, with just over 14,500 cases and 788 deaths, according to figures released Monday by the Africa Center for Disease Control.

South Africa’s restrictions have succeeded in reducing the country’s average daily increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases from 42 percent to about 4 percent since the lockdown began on March 27, said President Cyril Ramaphosa last week when extending the measures until the end of April.

One of the world’s most unequal countries, South Africa has shut down most commercial activity, an action that has especially hurt the most vulnerable poor.

Associated Press

Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s shrine

KATHMANDU, Nepal — When COVID-19 came to Nepal, attention turned to an unlikely group of victims: hundreds of monkeys, cows, and pigeons.

Normally, the animals are fed by thousands of devotees at the country’s most revered Hindu temple, Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. But last month Nepal’s government ordered a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. People were forbidden from leaving their homes. Temples closed. And the animals risked starvation.

Now, every morning and evening, a few guards, about a dozen staff and some volunteers come out to ensure that the animals survive.

“We are trying to make sure that these animals are not starving and they are taken care of,” said Pradeep Dhakal, an official of the Pashupatinath Development Trust, which controls the temple and surrounding areas.

Nepal has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one person has recovered. The lockdown, imposed March 24, banned all flights and ground transport, and closed markets, schools and offices.

It is common for devotees to feed cows, which are sacred and worshipped by the Hindus, and monkeys, which are believed to be descendants of the Hindu god Hanuman.

Cows line up the path leading to the temple and the banks of the Bagmati River, while monkeys roam freely around the forested hill next to the shrine.

Associated Press