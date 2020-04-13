Netanyahu rival calls for coalition deal ahead of deadline

JERUSALEM — Israel’s main opposition leader urged its long-serving prime minister on Monday to seal a coalition deal ahead of a looming midnight deadline or risk dragging the country toward its fourth straight elections.

With the country embroiled in more than a year of political stalemate, Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party, delivered a stern message to Benjamin Netanyahu, pleading with him to finalize coalition talks that have faltered in recent days.

“Netanyahu, this is our moment of truth. It’s either an emergency national government or, heaven forbid, expensive and unnecessary fourth elections during a crisis. History will not forgive either of us if we run away,” he said.