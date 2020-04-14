UN chief says world faces misinformation epidemic about virus

He urged social media organizations to do more to counter the misinformation and to “root out hate and harmful assertions about COVID-19.”

Guterres decried what he described as a global “misinfo-demic” that is spreading harmful health advice, “snake-oil solutions,” falsehoods, and wild conspiracy theories.

UNITED NATIONS — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world is facing “a dangerous epidemic of misinformation” about COVID-19 and announced a UN campaign to flood the Internet with facts and science to counter what he called “a poison” that is putting lives at risk.

“Hatred is going viral, stigmatizing and vilifying people and groups,” he said in a video statement. “Mutual respect and upholding human rights must be our compass in navigating this crisis.”

The UN chief said people around the world “are scared” and want to know what to do and where to turn for advice, and they need science.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations “will be in touch with various social media companies,” adding that quite a few of them are actively trying to root out disinformation and suspending accounts of people pushing out information “that is plain wrong and dangerous.”

Associated Press

Singapore, Japan cases jump; India extends lockdown

BANGKOK — Singapore has reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus infections, most of them linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

Foreigners account for more than a third of Singapore’s workforce, many of them people from poorer Asian countries working in construction, shipping, and maintenance jobs that support Singapore’s trade-reliant economy.

The 386 newly confirmed cases raise Singapore’s tally to 2,918. Health authorities also reported a ninth death in a statement late Monday.

The tiny city state of nearly 6 million people has shut down nonessential businesses and schools until May 4 in a partial lockdown. Tens of thousands of foreign workers are quarantined in their dorms, and some were moved elsewhere to reduce crowding.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest lockdown has been extended to May 3. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said restrictions may be eased after one week to help daily wage earners and those working in agriculture. In his address to the nation, Modi said the lockdown will be eased only in areas where the virus situation doesn’t deteriorate.

In Japan, the health ministry reported 390 new cases of infection, for a total of 7,645. The country was put under a state of emergency last week, but many people were still seen queuing up at grocery stores and crowding shopping arcades in parts of downtown Tokyo to stock up on necessities.

South Korea reported 27 fresh cases as infections continued to wane in the worst-hit city of Daegu and nearby towns. South Korea’s totals are 10,564 infections and 222 virus-related deaths.

China reported 89 new virus cases, 86 of them among travelers arriving from abroad, but no new deaths. It has confirmed 3,341 deaths out of 82,249 official cases of infections.

Associated Press

Figures show hundreds of deaths in UK care homes

LONDON — Leading British charities said the new coronavirus is causing “devastation” in the country’s nursing homes, as official statistics showed Tuesday that hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died than are recorded in the UK government’s daily tally.

The Office for National Statistics said 5,979 deaths that occurred in England up to April 3 involved COVID-19, 15 percent more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service for the same period. As of Tuesday the government had reported 12,107 deaths in the UK of people with the virus.

That total, updated daily, only includes people who died in hospitals. The higher figure, published weekly by the statistics office, includes deaths in all settings including nursing homes, and cases where coronavirus was suspected but not tested for.

The true toll in nursing homes may not be clear for weeks. France, which has approximately the same population as Britain, has included nursing home deaths since early this month. Of its official tally of 14,000 coronavirus deaths, more than 5,000 are in nursing homes or long-term care facilities for the disabled.

Associated Press

Swedish deaths top 1,000, fueling criticism of strategy

Sweden just passed a grim milestone, as Scandinavia’s biggest economy reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The development adds to controversy surrounding Sweden’s decision to ignore the lockdowns being imposed elsewhere, and instead leave schools, bars, cafes, and restaurants open to the public. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has said that stricter measures may be needed going forward.

In all, 1,033 Swedes have died from COVID-19, official figures showed on Tuesday. Though still well below fatality rates in Italy and the UK, it’s far worse than in any of the Nordic countries with which Sweden usually compares itself. The Swedish mortality rate is almost 10 times higher than in Finland, more than four times higher than in Norway, and twice Denmark’s.

The latest development has prompted 22 academics to entreat the government to alter its course.

Bloomberg News

Denmark plans to roll back lockdown, but parents wary

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says her government’s efforts to fight COVID-19 have been so successful that the country may now be facing a broader rollback of its lockdown than originally planned.

Frederiksen said Tuesday her Social Democrat administration will start talks in parliament immediately to decide how much more of Denmark’s economy can be opened.

On Wednesday, Denmark will release its youngest citizens from a monthlong lockdown in a move that has already fueled considerable controversy.

Babies will return to daycare centers, kindergartens will open their doors, and primary schools will resume in-class lessons for children up to the age of 13.

The government says the move, which follows signs that Denmark’s early COVID-19 restrictions paid off, will let parents focus on their jobs and keep the economy going. But the model has drawn a good deal of criticism.

A Facebook group of parents quickly got more than 40,000 supporters with the rubric, ‘‘My child won’t be a lab rat!’’ They say there are too many unknowns about COVID-19 for it to be safe to expose their children to the risk of contagion. Many parents have threatened to boycott the government’s plan.

Denmark is adopting a different approach to Austria, which on Tuesday became the first European Union nation to roll back its lockdown by opening some shops, while leaving its schools closed.

The different models across countries show how little agreement there is on how best to handle the ongoing crisis.

Bloomberg News

Virtual summit: SE Asia leaders meet by video

HANOI — Forced apart by the coronavirus pandemic, Southeast Asian leaders linked up by video Tuesday to plot a strategy to overcome a crisis that has threatened their economies and kept millions of people in their homes under lockdowns.

The 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held further talks later in the day, also through video conferencing, with their counterparts from China, Japan, and South Korea, who expressed support in helping ASEAN fight the coronavirus. Vietnam, ASEAN’s leader this year, has postponed an in-person gathering tentatively to June.

Founded in 1967 in the Cold War era, ASEAN — a diverse bloc representing more than 640 million people — has held annual summits of its leaders and top diplomats with ceremonies steeped in tradition, protocol, and photo-ops. Derided as a talk shop by critics, the bloc is known largely for photographs of its leaders locking arms at annual meetings in a show of unity despite often-thorny differences.

Diplomats say that unity is now crucial as the region battles COVID-19.

Associated Press