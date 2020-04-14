North Korea fires missiles as South’s elections loom

Under a series of United Nations resolutions, North Korea is banned from testing ballistic — but not cruise missiles. Thus, its launchings Tuesday were considered less provocative than its recent tests of ballistic missiles.

The projectiles, launched from the town of Munchon, were believed to be cruise missiles, the South Korean military said in a statement.

SEOUL — North Korea fired several short-range missiles off its east coast Tuesday, a day before South Korea is scheduled to hold elections for its 300-seat Parliament.

But South Koreans remain sensitive to any move by the North to raise tensions during an election time for fear it might sway how voters cast their ballots.

South Korea has decided to go ahead with voting Wednesday even though many other countries, including Britain and France, have postponed elections because of the coronavirus epidemic.

South Korea is not in lockdown, and its governing Democratic Party is hoping that the country’s successful efforts to contain the virus early will help its candidates Wednesday, bolstering President Moon Jae-in’s grip on power.

Voters are being required to wear masks and use sanitizer and plastic gloves before casting their ballots. Those under self-quarantine will be allowed to leave their homes with government escorts to vote after 6 p.m. Wednesday, when the balloting for the general public ends.

Nearly 27 percent of the country’s 44 million eligible voters already cast their ballots Friday and Saturday in advance voting to avoid the crowds Wednesday.

North Korea carried out no weapons tests in 2018, when its leader, Kim Jong Un, was engaged in diplomacy with President Trump. But it resumed short-range missile launches in May, three months after Kim’s second summit with Trump, held in Vietnam, collapsed over differences on how to denuclearize North Korea and when to ease US-led international sanctions.

North Korea began large-scale live-fire military training last month as the coronavirus pandemic was raging in much of the world, including in neighboring China and South Korea. It has since conducted five weapons tests that involved short-range missiles or rockets, including the one Tuesday.