WHO, world leaders lament Trump cut to US funding

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was on the defensive after Trump announced a halt to US funding that has totaled nearly a half-billion dollars annually in recent years. Trump claimed the WHO had parroted Chinese assurances about how the virus is spread, failed to obtain virus samples from China, and made a “disastrous decision” to oppose travel restrictions as the outbreak spread.

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday lamented the US decision to halt funding for the United Nations agency, promising a review of its decisions while sidestepping President Trump’s complaints about its alleged mismanagement, coverup, and missteps.

Countries and health specialists around the world expressed alarm at Trump’s move and warned it could jeopardize efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Philanthropists like Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg joined European and African leaders and health specialists who lined up behind the WHO or insisted the United States shouldn’t cut off funding at such a critical time.

While Trump pointed to a US investigation of the UN agency, Tedros stopped short of addressing his complaints directly and said the WHO’s performance in handling the outbreak would be reviewed as part of a “usual process” to ensure transparency and accountability.

“We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization,” Tedros said. “WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face.”

“No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn,” he added. “But for now, our focus – my focus – is on stopping this virus and saving lives.”

The exact fallout from a halt in US funding was far from clear.

“Trump has a mercurial reputation. So he sort of promises death and destruction and then it doesn’t necessarily happen,” said Gian Luca Burci, a former legal counsel for WHO who now teaches at Geneva’s Graduate Institute. “I think it will become more clear in the next few weeks.”

He noted WHO’s tricky task of uniting opposing constituencies: China and the United States have been at odds on a number of issues.

“Maybe Tedros went too far,’’ he said. ‘‘But you can see also some of the reasons why he wanted to secure China’s cooperation.”

Trump has repeatedly labelled COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and criticized the agency for being too lenient on China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged late last year.

Outside specialists have questioned China’s reported infections and deaths from the virus, calling them way too low and unreliable. An investigation by the Associated Press has found that a six-day delay between when Chinese officials learnt about the virus and when they warned the public allowed the outbreak to blossom into an enormous public health disaster.

The WHO has been particularly effusive in its praise for China, calling on other countries to emulate its approach to curbing the outbreak and repeatedly praising its transparency.

Tedros has also heaped compliments on Trump, praising his “great job” in responding to the outbreak last month.

The European Union on Wednesday said Trump has “no reason” to freeze WHO funding at this critical stage and called for measures to promote unity instead of division.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country is “seriously concerned” about the US decision.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who this week emerged from intensive care after contracting the virus, declined to criticize either China or Trump.

“The U.K. has no plans to stop funding the WHO, which has an important role to play in leading the global health response,” James Slack said.

Aid workers in developing countries worried they might be hit hardest.

“Trump’s decision . . . is pulling the rug out from under our feet at a pivotal moment. It will impact the humanitarian community as a whole,” said Tom Peyre-Costa, regional media adviser for Central and West Africa for the Norwegian Refugee Council. “It defies logic at the height of a global pandemic and will lead to many more deaths.”

Worldwide, the pandemic has infected more than 2 million people and killed more than 128,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Some global health academics said Trump’s attacks might actually strengthen WHO credibility.

“If Trump was making a great success of the pandemic response in the US, if there were minimal cases and deaths there, that might be different,” said Sophie Harman, a professor of international politics at Queen Mary University of London. “But things are getting worse, and that reinforces the need for WHO.”