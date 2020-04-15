A year after blaze, Notre Dame restoration paused by virus

But one year later, all the tourists are gone, and the streets are empty. Parisians are confined to their homes, as Macron tries to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from overwhelming France’s hospitals and tanking its economy.

Confused tourists pointed their smartphones as smoke billowed out of the cathedral’s rooftop. Horrified Parisians watched from the banks of the Seine as flames tore through the centuries-old attic, sending the spire crashing into the vaults below. President Emmanuel Macron, beamed to television sets around the world, vowed to rebuild by 2024, when Paris will host the Summer Olympic Games.

Advertisement

The world’s attention is elsewhere.

“Our days, our thoughts, our lives today are monopolized by this terrible crisis that we are going through,” Macron said in a short video published on social media as he thanked “those who yesterday saved” the Cathedral of Notre Dame and “those who today are rebuilding it.”

All the tributes initially planned for Wednesday to mark the anniversary were scrapped. They included a reception at the Élysée Palace to honor the workers tending to Notre Dame; an official ceremony with the cathedral choir; and a performance of a musical about Notre Dame in front of City Hall.

The construction site itself was shut down last month when France went into lockdown, just as workers were about to start delicately removing thousands of scaffolding tubes, twisted and charred by the fire, that still cling on top of the cathedral.

But General Jean-Louis Georgelin, a former army chief of staff named by Macron to head the Notre Dame renovation task force, said that despite the pandemic, the “emotional intensity” of the fire “has not died down.”

Still, the virus and its human toll — more than 17,000 people have died in France so far — overshadowed commemorations for a fire that killed no one and left most of the cathedral still standing.

Advertisement

Actual renovation work — and final decisions on how to rebuild the roof and spire — aren’t expected before 2021. But city authorities say the plaza in front of the cathedral and the crypt underneath it will reopen much sooner, as lead decontamination efforts were just ending when the lockdown started.