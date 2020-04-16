UN envoy expects Yemen cease-fire agreement very soon

UNITED NATIONS — The UN special envoy for Yemen said Thursday that the threat of the new coronavirus has galvanized peace efforts, and that he expects the country’s warring sides to agree on a lasting cease-fire and peace talks “in the immediate future.”

The envoy, Martin Griffiths, told the UN Security Council that talks with Yemen’s government and the Shi’ite rebels known as Houthis “are making very good progress.”

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen, which reported its first case earlier this month, threatens deeper and more widespread suffering in the Arab world’s poorest country, convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the country’s north, including the capital, Sanaa. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened against the Houthis the following year, conducting relentless airstrikes and a blockade of Yemen.