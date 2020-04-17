‘Tip of the iceberg:’ Nations struggle to count virus toll

Abe expanded the emergency in a bid to reduce the movement of people during Japan’s “golden week” holidays in May.

Abe asked Japanese in a speech Friday evening to stay home to save lives as infections surge in the nation’s capital. He said the situation in Tokyo is “severe” with a record 201 new coronavirus infections in one day, bringing the capital’s total to almost 3,000.

BANGKOK— Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said coronavirus social distancing efforts are still insufficient a day after he expanded a state of emergency to the entire country.

Nationwide, Japan has about 9,900 cases, including about 700 from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo, with 160 deaths.

Meanwhile, Abe urged the international community to rally around the World Health Organization and said the body’s problems should be addressed once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

His comments came after President Trump said this week he would halt payments to the WHO, accusing the organization of failing in its basic duty to control the coronavirus and taking China’s claims ‘‘at face value.’’

Associated Press

Brazil swears in health chief to help combat spread

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s new health minister was sworn into office on Friday, after pledging to work not only to save lives from the new coronavirus, but also to spare the economy.

Nelson Teich, an oncologist, replaced the prior minister who had garnered support for his handling of the pandemic that included promotion of broad isolation measures enacted by state governors. Those measures had drawn the ire of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said shutting down the economy would cause more damage than confining only high-risk Brazilians. He has also repeatedly described the virus as a “little flu,” and touted the yet-unproven efficacy of an anti-malarial drug.

Associated Press

Ukrainian monastery site of virus outbreak

KYIV — The walls and golden domes of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra — or the ‘‘Monastery of the Caves’’ — have stood for centuries in the center of the Ukrainian capital. But now they’ve been breached by a deadly intruder: the novel coronavirus.

One of the centers of Orthodox Christianity has been transformed into one of Ukraine’s hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also a cautionary tale of how, just a month ago, warnings about the virus’s spread were seen by some as overblown.

Authorities at the monastery — renowned for its extensive system of catacombs dating from the 11th century — were initially slow to react to warnings that the virus was spreading.

Kyiv officials say more than 100 monks and others at the monastery have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and at least two have died. By comparison, Kyiv and its surrounding region have registered some 600 cases and 11 fatalities, and Ukraine as a whole has 4,161 cases and 116 deaths.

Washington Post

Expert says UK may have Europe’s highest death rate

LONDON — A leading public health expert said Friday that Britain likely has the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe due to what he described as “system errors,” while the government defended its record in responding to the pandemic.

Anthony Costello, director of the Institute for Global Health at University College London, said the UK “could see 40,000 deaths” by the time the first wave of the country’s outbreak is over.

The British government reported that as of Thursday, 13,729 people had died in UK hospitals after testing positive for the coronavirus. The number does not include hundreds, and maybe thousands, of virus-related deaths in nursing homes and other settings.

Associated Press

Despite virus spread, Belarus holding mass gatherings

MINSK, Belarus — The government of Belarus announced a mass community cleanup event next Saturday that will be attended by hundreds of thousands of state employees despite the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement on Friday came as health officials reported the country’s coronavirus caseload surpassing 4,200, which is twice more than a week ago.

Saturday community clean-ups are a Soviet tradition revived by the country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko. Every year, these events attract hundreds of thousands of government officials and employees of state-run companies.

Associated Press

One model suggests at least 300,000 will die in Africa

JOHANNESBURG — Africa could see 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus this year even under the best-case scenario, according to a new report released Friday citing modeling from Imperial College London.

Under the worst-case scenario with no interventions against the virus, Africa could see 3.3 million deaths and 1.2 billion infections, the report by the UN Economic Commission for Africa said.

Even with “intense social distancing.” under the best-case scenario the continent could see more than 122 million infections, the report said.

Associated Press

British 99-year-old launches improbably charity walk

LONDON — It appears that Captain Tom Moore is the hero Britain so desperately needs right now.

Last week, the 99-year-old veteran set himself a goal to raise money for Britain’s widely cherished but chronically underfunded National Health Service during the deadly coronavirus outbreak. He set up a fund-raising page and decided to walk the 82-foot length of his garden back and forth 100 times, using his walker for support.

He split the journey into chunks of 10 laps with the idea of completing them before his 100th birthday on April 30. Initially, he wanted to raise 1,000 pounds. But to his surprise, just 24 hours after he started, he had raised the equivalent of $8,750. And the donations have not stopped. As of Friday, Moore had raised $23 million for Britain’s health care system.

Washington Post