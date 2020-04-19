Americans at WHO transmitted real-time information about virus to Trump administration

A number of CDC staffer members are regularly detailed to work at WHO in Geneva as part of a rotation that has operated for years. Senior Trump-appointed health officials also consulted regularly at the highest levels with the WHO as the crisis unfolded, the officials said.

More than a dozen US researchers, physicians, and public health specialists, many of them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were working full time at the Geneva headquarters of the World Health Organization as the novel coronavirus emerged late last year and transmitted real-time information about its discovery and spread in China to the Trump administration, according to US and international officials.

The presence of so many US officials undercuts President Trump’s assertion that the WHO’s failure to communicate the extent of the threat, born of a desire to protect China, is largely responsible for the rapid spread of the virus in the United States.

The administration has also sharply criticized the Chinese government for withholding information.

But the president, who often touts a personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and is reluctant to inflict damage on a trade deal with Beijing, appears to view the WHO as a more defenseless target.

In a statement provided to The Washington Post after online publication of this article, Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed that in January, the HHS had 17 staff members, including 16 from the CDC, at the WHO, ‘‘working on a variety of programs, including COVID-19 and Ebola.’’ She emphasized that the staff members were not ‘‘decision-makers.’’

‘‘Furthermore, I’d add that just because you have Americans embedded in WHO providing technical assistance does not change the information you are getting from WHO leadership,’’ Oakley said in an e-mail. ‘‘We have learned now that WHO information was incorrect and relied too heavily on China.’’

Questioning why the WHO ‘‘did not press China harder,’’ she said ‘‘the lack of transparency aided and abided by WHO leadership hampered understanding of the virus and delayed the global response.’’

China ‘‘stalled for weeks’’ in allowing WHO specialists to visit in January and February, Oakley said, ‘‘and the WHO never criticized them for the delay and even praised China for its ‘transparency.’ ‘‘

Until recently, Trump has repeatedly praised China for ‘‘working really hard’’ on the virus, and during this same period offered thanks for ‘‘their efforts and transparency.’’

‘‘It will all work out well,’’ he tweeted in late January. ‘‘On behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi.’’

Asked earlier Sunday about the presence of CDC and other officials at the WHO, and whether it was ‘‘fair to blame the WHO for covering up the spread of this virus,’’ Deborah Birx, the State Department specialist who is part of the White House pandemic team, gently shifted the onus to China, and the need to ‘‘over-communicate.’’

‘‘It’s always the first country that gets exposed to the pandemic that has a, really, a higher moral obligation on communicating, on transparency, because all the other countries around the world are making decisions on that,’’ Birx told ABC’s This Week. ‘‘And when we get through this as a global community, we can figure out really what has to happen for first alerts and transparency and understanding very early on about . . . how incredibly contagious this virus is.’’

Following a Trump-hosted video conference of the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday, a White House statement said ‘‘much of the conversation centered on the lack of transparency and chronic mismanagement of the pandemic by the WHO.’’

The group’s focus on the global health organization during the call stemmed largely from Trump’s announcement two days earlier that he was freezing all US funding for it, saying donors would be discussing ‘‘what do we do with all of that money that goes to WHO.’’ The United States provides up to $500 million a year in assessed and voluntary contributions, significantly more than any other nation.

In statements following the G-7 call, however, other leaders emphasized the need to build up the WHO, rather than tear it down.

French President Emmanuel Macron ‘‘expressed his support for the WHO and underscored the key role it must play,’’ according to a statement from his office. German Chancellor Angela Merkel ‘‘made clear that the pandemic can only be defeated with a strong and coordinated international response,’’ her spokesman said. ‘‘In this context, she expressed full support for the WHO as well as a number of other partners.’’

Canada, Japan, and the European Union — all of whom participated in the call — also issued strong statements backing the organization.

A G-7 statement issued after the call supported the need to review WHO performance. ‘‘We cannot have business as usual and must ask the hard questions about how [the pandemic] came about,’’ British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, standing in for virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said. But he stressed a post-crisis review should be ‘‘driven by science.’’

US participation in the range of Geneva-based UN organizations is supervised by the State Department’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs, whose assistant secretary left office last November after the department’s inspector general issued a sweeping condemnation of his leadership, including ‘‘political harassment’’ of career officials deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump. It is currently headed in an acting capacity by a deputy.

But below the level of political appointments, communication between the US government’s public health bureaucracy and the WHO has continued throughout the Trump administration.

When China eventually agreed to let a joint WHO mission into the country in mid-February, it included two US scientists among 25 national and international experts from eight countries, although the Americans were not permitted to visit the ‘‘core area’’ in Wuhan.

From the beginning of the outbreak, CDC officials were tracking the disease and consulting with WHO counterparts. A team led by Ray Arthur, director of the Global Disease Detection Operations Center at CDC, compiles a daily summary about infectious disease events and outbreaks, categorized by level of urgency, that is sent to agency officials.

Arthur, according to a CDC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, has participated in the CDC daily ‘‘incident management’’ calls, discussing information he learned from WHO officials.

Information is passed up the chain of command from CDC to the Department of Health and Human Services in daily reports and telephone discussions, this official said.

Any information of a sensitive nature about the growing outbreak was and continues to be shared by CDC officials with other US officials in a secure facility located behind the CDC’s Emergency Operations Center at its Atlanta headquarters.

In the early days of the virus response, those officials included HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Information about what the WHO was planning to do or announce was often shared days in advance, the CDC official said.