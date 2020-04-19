North Korea denies sending a ‘nice note’ to Trump

SEOUL— North Korea on Sunday denied President Trump’s assertion that its leader, Kim Jong Un, had sent a letter to him and suggested that Trump was using his vaunted relationship with Kim for “selfish purposes.”
Trump said the day before during his press briefing on the coronavirus that he had received a “nice note” from Kim.
“I received a nice note from him recently,” Trump said. “It was a nice note. I think we’re doing fine.”
During a phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Trump also said he had received a “warm letter” from the North Korean leader, Moon’s aides said. But later Sunday, the North’s Foreign Ministry said, “There was no letter addressed recently to the US president by the supreme leadership” of the North.
“He could have referred to the personal letters that had been exchanged in the past, we are not sure,” the ministry said.
