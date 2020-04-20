South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un’s health

SEOUL — The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.
An official from the National Intelligence Service, who didn’t want to be named, citing office rules, said the spy agency couldn’t immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in grave danger after an unspecified surgery.
The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it wouldn’t comment on the CNN report or another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources saying that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang, and that his condition was improving.
The presidential Blue House didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.
Kim’s absence from state media often triggers speculations or rumors about his health. In 2014, Kim vanished from the public eye for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane. South Korea’s spy agency said later that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.
Kim took power upon his father’s death in December 2011 and is the third generation of his family to rule the country.
ASSOCIATED PRESS