WHO head warns worst of virus is still ahead

“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us,” Tedros said from WHO headquarters in Geneva. “Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, didn’t specify why he believes the outbreak that has infected some 2.5 million people and killed more than 166,000 could get worse. He and others, however, have previously pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization chief warned Monday that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, reviving the alarm just as many countries ease restrictive measures aimed at reducing its spread.

Advertisement

Some Asian and European governments have gradually eased or started relaxing “lockdown” measures like quarantines, school and business closures, and restrictions on public gatherings, citing a decline in the growth of COVID-19 case counts and deaths.

Tedros and his agency have been on the defensive after President Trump of the United States — the WHO’s biggest single donor — last week ordered a halt to US funding for the agency, alleging it botched the early response to the outbreak.

Tedros said: “There is no secret in WHO because keeping things confidential or secret is dangerous. It’s a health issue.”

“This virus is dangerous. It exploits cracks between us when we have differences,” he said.

Associated Press

Istanbul toll hints Turkey is hiding a wider calamity

ISTANBUL — For weeks President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented Turkey’s performance in handling the coronavirus as one of the world’s most successful, as he maintained strict control over information about the outbreak.

The presidential palace rolled out a carefully orchestrated propaganda campaign, ensuring reports from hospitals, grave sites, and mourning relatives remained virtual absent. Doctors who spoke out on social media were reprimanded, and 410 people were detained in March for “provocative and abusive” posts.

Advertisement

But data compiled by The New York Times from records of deaths in Istanbul indicate that Turkey is grappling with a far bigger calamity from the coronavirus than official figures and statements would suggest. The city recorded about 2,100 more deaths than expected from March 9 to April 12, based on weekly averages from the last two years, far more than officials reported for the whole of Turkey during that time.

While not all those deaths are necessarily directly attributable to the coronavirus, the numbers indicate a striking jump in fatalities that has coincided with the onset of the outbreak, a preliminary indicator that is being used by researchers.

Even by the official count, confirmed cases in Turkey rose to more than 90,000 by Monday, lifting Turkey above China to become the seventh most affected country in the world. Deaths have reached 2,140.

New York Times

Iran opens up as economic woes trump infection fears

TEHRAN — Iran on Monday began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak — one of the worst in the world — even as some fear it could lead to a second wave of infections.

Stores from high-end malls to the meandering alleyways of Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar opened doors, though the government limited their working hours until 6 p.m. Restaurants, gyms, and other locations remain closed.

There are still lingering questions over Iran’s outbreak and the safety of those returning to work. Taxi drivers partitioned their seats from the customers with plastic shields and wore masks, having seen colleagues sickened and killed by the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Advertisement

Iranian state TV quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kinoush Jahanpour as saying Monday that another 91 people died of the virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 5,209 amid more than 83,500 confirmed cases. Iran is the region’s epicenter of the pandemic, though even Iran’s parliament suggests the death toll is nearly double that and overall cases remain vastly underreported.

Associated Press

Belarus leader rejects ‘coronapsychosis’

MINSK, Belarus — Schools reopened Monday in Belarus following an extended spring break, but authorities allowed parents to keep their children at home even though the government has steered clear of closures and restrictions on public movement amid the country’s expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for more than a quarter century, ordered classes to resume at the nation’s 3,067 schools after the regular one-week break was prolonged by two additional weeks.

Lukashenko has consistently dismissed concerns about the new virus and lockdowns imposed elsewhere in Europe as “coronapsychosis.” Factories, stores, and restaurants in Belarus conduct business as usual, and spectators fill the stands at sports events.

The number of people known to be infected in the nation of 10 million surged by nearly one-third to 6,264 since Friday, including 51 deaths. Belarus now has more confirmed virus cases than neighboring Ukraine, which has four times as many people.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Staff in Afghan presidential palace test positive

KABUL — More than a dozen staff members at the Afghan presidential palace have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the country’s 70-year-old president, Ashraf Ghani, has mostly isolated himself, according to two Afghan officials.

Ghani remains in good health, has tested negative for the virus, and continues to run the country by conducting most meetings with video teleconferencing, one official said. Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi would not comment on the president’s health but said Ghani continues to conduct all necessary business through a combination of video and in-person meetings.

The outbreak at the heart of Afghan political power comes as transmission of the virus is escalating in the country. Testing in Afghanistan remains low, but health officials say they expect to see a spike in confirmed cases in the next two weeks.

Washington Post