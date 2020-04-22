Cameroon’s president acknowledges army massacre of civilians

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — President Paul Biya of Cameroon has acknowledged that the military massacred innocent people, including women and children, in a northwestern village in February after the government first denied it.

“The corpses of the three women and 10 children, whom the military killed and tried to cover up their actions by also torching several houses and blaming separatist fighters, will be exhumed for the state to conduct decent burials,” a statement from Biya’s office said.

The president has asked for legal action, it said. Three soldiers have already been arrested.