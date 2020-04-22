Cameroon’s president acknowledges army massacre of civilians

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — President Paul Biya of Cameroon has acknowledged that the military massacred innocent people, including women and children, in a northwestern village in February after the government first denied it.
“The corpses of the three women and 10 children, whom the military killed and tried to cover up their actions by also torching several houses and blaming separatist fighters, will be exhumed for the state to conduct decent burials,” a statement from Biya’s office said.
The president has asked for legal action, it said. Three soldiers have already been arrested.
Innocent Laban, a spokesman for the people of the English-speaking northwestern village of Ngarr-buh who escaped fighting between armed separatists and the military, called on Biya to apologize to the rights groups he accused of fabricating the massacre to tarnish the military’s image.
“This declaration comes to confirm the fact that the Cameroonian military is so unprofessional. A military that is killing the people rather than protecting them,’’ he said. “This comes to show us that human rights activists are doing a good job.’’
On the night of Feb. 14, residents said, soldiers raided their village and killed dozens of people. An international outcry rights groups followed, but the government said the military was professional and did not commit atrocities.
