The Latest: Greta Thunberg urges world leaders to cooperate

Crossing the 10,000 mark represents a sharp reversal for the city-state, which was seen as a global standard bearer for containing the illness in the early days of the pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases has risen tenfold since the start of the month, and this is the third day this week that new cases have gone past 1,000 as authorities ramp up testing among foreign workers.

As of noon, the city-state preliminarily recorded 1,016 new cases, according to a statement by the health ministry, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 10,141. Of the new infections, the vast majority are work permit holders living in dormitories across the island, while 15 cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, the statement said.

Bloomberg

British government slammed for coronavirus response

LONDON — The British government came under sustained criticism Wednesday for being slow in ramping up its testing for coronavirus and for failing to deliver enough personal protective equipment to front-line medical workers in hospitals and nursing homes.

The political uproar came as a delayed Royal Air Force plane carrying an uncertain amount of medical protective equipment finally arrived Wednesday at Brize Norton in central England.

Britain has seen 18,100 people die in hospitals after contracting the virus, with potentially thousands more virus-related deaths of people at home or in elderly care homes.

Keir Starmer, the new leader of the opposition Labour Party, told lawmakers Wednesday that a “pattern is emerging” in which the Conservative government has been too slow in putting the country into a virus lockdown, in testing people for the virus, and in getting critical protective gear for medical workers.

He spoke in the first partially online Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons as UK lawmakers tried to balance doing their jobs and still social distancing.

Labour lawmaker Barry Sheerman went further, slamming the government’s handling of the pandemic as “shambolic.”

The questions are coming as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country’s most high-profile COVID-19 patient, convalesces at his country retreat following his weeklong stay in a hospital. Johnson has been away from the front line of the crisis for nearly four weeks after he first tested positive.

“You can’t have a void of decision-making,’’ former Labour prime minister Tony Blair told ITV television.

Blair said he completely sympathizes with Johnson’s plight but said hugely important decisions have to be “taken now,’’ including ramping up testing so Britain can safely exit its coronavirus lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 7.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been sitting in for Johnson over the past few weeks, said the government still aims to conduct 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of this month — even though it is only handling about 20,000 tests a day now.

Associated Press

Intimidation reported by some complaining in Russia

MOSCOW — When a Russian intensive care doctor spoke out last month about the lack of protective gear and ventilators, she was summoned by police and threatened with charges for spreading ‘‘fake news,’’ an offense that carries up to five years in jail.

Russia’s hierarchy of fear — from the president to head doctors in hospitals — appears to be stepping up its intimidation against anyone speaking out about shortages and infections in the health care ranks as the COVID-19 pandemic expands across the country.

‘‘Everyone is afraid of the head doctor,’’ the ICU doctor said, asking not to be identified out of concern of making her situation worse. ‘‘A head doctor in a district hospital is like a czar. It’s rare that doctors speak up.’’

‘‘I am under pressure from all sides,’’ she added. ‘‘It’s awful. We have such censorship we can’t say anything openly.’’

Washington Post

India to use wristbands to monitor patients, others

NEW DELHI — India said Wednesday that it plans to manufacture thousands of wristbands that will monitor the locations and temperatures of coronavirus patients and help perform contact tracing.

The wristband project aims to track quarantined patients and aid health workers and those delivering essential services. India is ramping up surveillance as it begins to ease one of the world’s strictest virus lockdowns.

It has 19,984 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 640 deaths, and experts fear the epidemic’s peak could still be weeks away. Thousands of wristbands are expected to be deployed, but an exact figure has not been released.

The wristbands mirror a similar program in Hong Kong, where authorities used bands to monitor overseas travelers ordered to self-isolate.

Associated Press

Businesses opening in Europe amid some worry

BERLIN — One of the grimmest symbols of the coronavirus outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed on Wednesday as stores and other businesses reopened in places across Europe.

With the crisis easing but far from over in Europe, small shops in Berlin reopened, and restrictions were also relaxed in Denmark and Austria. In France, long lines formed outside the few McDonald’s drive-thrus that started serving customers again.

Still, many employees and customers were uneasy, suggesting that a return to normal is a long way off.

“Of course I’m happy that I can open again and we can keep our heads above water,” said Galina Hooge, who opened her small Berlin toy store for the first time in more than a month. But she worried that some Germans still aren’t taking the outbreak seriously.

“Relaxing the rules doesn’t mean that everything is over. It’s not over by a long stretch,” she said.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said “very careful steps” must be taken. “What we want to avoid is falling back into the exponential spread of the virus that we had in the first phase of the pandemic,” he said.

Associated Press

Police charging churches that opened for Easter

KYIV, Ukraine — Police in Ukraine launched criminal cases against priests who defied quarantine regulations and allowed believers without face masks inside churches for the Easter services.

The country’s Interior Ministry says some 130,000 people attended Easter church services on Sunday. It says quarantine regulations were violated in 19 churches across 13 regions.

Five criminal cases have been launched against priests in two parishes of the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church in Ukraine. The priests may face up to eight years in prison.

Ukraine has registered 6,592 cases of the coronavirus and 174 deaths.

Associated Press