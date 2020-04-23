Germany takes rare step in putting Syrian officers on trial in torture case

BEIRUT — After her arrest for protesting against the government in Syria in 2011, Nouran Alghamian landed in a notorious interrogation center, locked in a bug-infested isolation cell so small that she couldn’t lie down.
She begged to see the center’s commander, Anwar Raslan, and pleaded for a normal cell. Raslan laughed at her, she said, and threw her back into isolation.
“He is a criminal, and he needs to be tried,” Alghamian, 28, said.
On Thursday, she got her wish when Raslan and another former Syrian security officer went on trial in Germany on charges of crimes against humanity committed in the early days of Syria’s civil war.
Legal campaigners have described the case as a breakthrough for international efforts to hold perpetrators accountable for the extensive abuses committed in Syria.
Most efforts to prosecute Syrian officials in Europe have either been largely symbolic indictments of high-level figures who remain in Syria or trials of low-level soldiers. So Raslan stands out as a former colonel and the first high-ranking official to be tried on such charges, and the proceedings against him are the world’s first to deal with state-sponsored torture in Syria.
NEW YORK TIMES