Germany takes rare step in putting Syrian officers on trial in torture case

BEIRUT — After her arrest for protesting against the government in Syria in 2011, Nouran Alghamian landed in a notorious interrogation center, locked in a bug-infested isolation cell so small that she couldn’t lie down.

She begged to see the center’s commander, Anwar Raslan, and pleaded for a normal cell. Raslan laughed at her, she said, and threw her back into isolation.

“He is a criminal, and he needs to be tried,” Alghamian, 28, said.