Top Iranian general warns United States against ‘dangerous behavior’ in Persian Gulf after Trump threat

ISTANBUL — A top Iranian general warned the United States on Thursday against ‘‘dangerous behavior’’ in the Persian Gulf, saying that his forces would target US naval ships that posed a threat to Iran’s national security.

‘‘We are determined to defend our national security [and] maritime borders,’’ Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in an interview with Iranian state television. He added that any act by US forces that endangers Iranian military or civilian ships ‘‘will be met with an immediate and decisive response.’’

Salami made the remarks a day after President Trump said he had directed the US Navy to ‘‘shoot down and destroy’’ Iranian gunboats that ‘‘harass’’ US ships in the gulf.