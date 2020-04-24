Britain’s online system

Barely three hours after launching, the link stopped accepting applications for the day following “exceptional demand” and said more tests, both for drive-through sites and home delivery, will be made available Saturday.

LONDON — The British government’s online system for “essential workers” and their families to book appointments for coronavirus tests got off to an inauspicious start Friday.

In a tweet, the Department of Health and Social Care apologized for any inconvenience caused and said it is “continuing to rapidly increase availability.’’

The self-referral site is a key element of the government’s plan to meet a target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month, and will likely play a big role in how lockdown restrictions, which are due to last till at least May 7, are lifted.

Advertisement

For now, changes to the lockdown are not being considered given that the UK’s coronavirus-related death toll in hospitals is fast approaching 20,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said that within two minutes of the portal’s opening, 5,000 home-testing kits had been ordered — the day’s available capacity — and that another 15,000 testing slots at drive-through sites had also been snapped up. It said more tests will be made available over coming days, with an aim of 18,000 home tests available to be booked each day by next week. The goal is for them to arrive the next working day, with results sent back within 72 hours.

Associated Press

Hong Kong entrance exams marked by health monitoring

In Hong Kong more than 52,000 students have begun university entrance exams with social distancing measures in place, after a month delay due to the pandemic. The exams are stretched over a month and students and staff are required to wear surgical masks and sanitize their hands. Students will have their body temperature checked at the exam centers and must sign health declaration forms. Any student with a high temperature will be refused entry. Desks are spaced at least 3 feet apart. As of Thursday, Hong Kong has reported 1,036 cases with four deaths.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Electronic wristbands part of South Korea tracking system

South Korea will strap electronic wristbands on people who ignore home quarantine orders in its latest use of tracking technology to control its outbreak. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said those who refuse will be quarantined in shelters where they will be asked to pay for accommodation. Around 46,300 people are under self-quarantine. South Korea also said its mask supply has stabilized and it will send 1 million masks to foreign veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War. It banned mask exports in early March and has rationed the national supply. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported six more cases but no new deaths, bringing the total to 10,703 with 240 fatalities.

Associated Press

China reports ninth straight day without a virus death

China reported no new virus deaths for the ninth straight day, and just six new cases. Two of those were brought from overseas, with three domestic cases in Heilongjiang on the Russian border and one in the southern business hub of Guangdong. Hospitals are still treating 915 patients, 57 listed as serious. The country’s official death toll from the pandemic first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year remains at 4,632 among 82,804 total cases.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sharp Corp. to hold mask lottery in Japan

Masks from Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. have proved so popular there is going to be a lottery. Sharp said Friday that online orders spiked so much that not a single sale was completed. As a fix, Sharp announced a lottery for 30,000 boxes, each with 50 masks. A person is entitled to one 2,980 yen ($28) box. Applications will be accepted on Monday, with lottery winners announced Tuesday. Some Japanese hospitals have complained about a mask shortage.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Refugee camp in Lebanon locked down as cases grow

BAALBEK, Lebanon — Authorities closed all entrances to a Palestinian refugee camp in eastern Lebanon on Friday after four more people tested positive for the coronavirus, heightening concerns the virus could further spread among its overcrowded population.

The four infected with the virus are relatives of a woman who tested positive earlier this week and are isolating inside their home, according to a statement from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. It said they were so far not in need of hospitalization

Advertisement

The Palestinian woman who was taken to a hospital in Beirut this week became the first refugee living in a camp in Lebanon to contract the virus, a finding that triggered a spate of testing in the camp. The five confirmed cases are residents of the Wavel camp in the city of Baalbek, known locally as the Jalil, or Galilee camp.

Lebanon, a tiny country of 5 million people, is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and other Syrians who are residents. It is also host to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, most of them living in squalid camps with no access to public services, with limited employment opportunities and no rights to ownership.

ASSOCIATED PRESS