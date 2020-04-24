Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

TORONTO — Canada’s worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police confirmed Friday.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Darren Campbell said the weekend shooting rampage started with an assault by the suspect on his girlfriend and ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia.
‘‘She did manage to escape. That could well have been the catalyst of events,’’ Campbell said.
Authorities are also not discounting the suspect planned some of the murders.
Campbell said the girlfriend hid overnight in the woods from the suspect, who has been identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.
Police have said Wortman acted alone in the shooting spree that killed 22 people in more than 16 crime scenes in several rural communities.
Campbell said they found 13 deceased victims in the rural community of Portapique, a quiet community of 100 residents where the suspect lived part time.
There were several homes on fire, including the suspect’s, when police arrived in the community. Campbell said the suspect had a pistol that was acquired in Canada and several long-barreled guns that were obtained in the United States. Wortman’s girlfriend called 911 and gave police information about the suspec
