Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against British tabloid has court hearing

The preliminary hearing at Britain’s High Court was the first stage of Markle’s legal action against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing what she describes as a “private and confidential” letter to her father in August 2018.

LONDON — A British newspaper publisher fought back against the Duchess of Sussex at a court hearing Friday, rejecting allegations that it deliberately stoked a dispute between Meghan Markle and her father and asking for the claim to be struck from her lawsuit against the company.

Paul Edwards/Pool Photo via Associated Press/Pool The Sun via AP

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, cheered during a marriage proposal at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London in early March.

Excerpts from the letter she wrote appeared in the newspaper and online six months later. Meghan’s civil lawsuit accuses Associated Newspapers of copyright infringement, misuse of private information, and violating the UK’s data protection law.

Advertisement

The company denies legal wrong-doing, and its lawyers argued that the specific claims of “dishonesty and malicious intent” should not be part of the case.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were expected to listen in to the part of the hearing argued by her lawyers.

The duchess’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said during Friday’s hearing that the publisher “disclosed to the whole world the detailed contents of a private letter of a daughter to her father.”

Sherborne said Associated Newspapers had “harassed” Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, manipulated him into giving interviews, and taken other actions for the purpose of “stirring up” a dispute between Markle and his famous daughter.

A lawyer representing the publishing company, Anthony White, said in court papers that Markle’s lawsuit alleged “seriously improper” and deliberate conduct ‘‘to the effect that the defendant’s motive was to seek to manufacture or stoke a family dispute for the sake of having a good story or stories to publish.”

White asked the judge to strike the claim ahead of a full trial in the case, arguing that the publisher’s motivation was “irrelevant to the claim for misuse of private information.”

Advertisement

The lawyer also rejected Markle’s allegation that the publisher “acted dishonestly” when deciding which parts of her letter to publish.

Thomas Markle’s strained relationship with his daughter complicated her entry into the royal family.

He had been due to walk Markle down the aisle at her and the prince’s May 2018 wedding but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems. The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he’d been “ghosted” by his daughter after the wedding.

The letter Markle wrote him was penned three months after the royal wedding at Windsor Castle.