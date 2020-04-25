‘There are no viruses here’: Leader of Belarus scoffs at lockdowns

At a time when some countries, like Germany and Denmark, having tamped down the initial outbreak of the virus, are experimenting with cautious openings of businesses and schools, Belarus is an outlier. It never imposed any restrictions at all.

“There are no viruses here,” said the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, gesturing to the crowded arena. “Do you see any of them flying around? I don’t see them either.”

MOSCOW — As he headed off the ice after playing a hockey game in an amateur tournament in late March, the leader of Belarus brushed aside reporters’ questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants, coffee shops, and movie theaters remain open. Last weekend, churches were packed for Orthodox Easter. Professional soccer is in full swing, although the roaring crowds of earlier this month have thinned. In the capital, Minsk, the subways are crowded. Most businesses require workers to show up.

Advertisement

Neither the raw numbers of infections, nearly 9,000, nor the total deaths, 63, suggest that Belarus’s epidemic is grossly disproportionate, although Ukraine with four times the population has fewer reported cases. And few people believe the official tallies; there is evidence that the true numbers are being suppressed.

But caught in the grip of an autocrat whom critics are calling one of the world’s foremost virus deniers, Belarusians have little choice but to accept official policy: The economy will keep chugging along, whatever the cost in human lives.

“I wish I could stay home, but I need to feed the children,” said Polina Galekh, a 32-year-old single mother and secretary. “It’s scary.”

Long after other leaders abandoned the idea, Lukashenko, who is up for reelection in August, has soldiered on with a policy of riding out the coronavirus like a bad flu season. He dismisses the official death toll of 63, insisting that all the victims died from underlying causes.

Advertisement

“The whole world is laughing at us, but it’s not healthy laughter, because people are dying,” said Pavel Marinich, an opposition leader now living in exile.

Restricting gatherings is “a very natural, very reasonable reaction” to a lethally dangerous pathogen spread through the air, said Andrei Sanikov, who ran for president against Lukashenko in 2010 and was later imprisoned. “Belarus is having a very unnatural, very unreasonable reaction.”

And experts are predicting it could pay a terrible price.

As in Russia, the virus is thought to have arrived later in Belarus than in Western Europe, with the first reported deaths in late March.

After a rapid expansion of cases through most of April the rate has begun to plateau, according to figures compiled by The New York Times. But, once again, few Belarusians or public health experts place much faith in the reported numbers.

Anecdotally, at least, there is evidence that the actual number of cases and deaths are far higher than what is being reported.

To take just one example, Aleksandr Matveyev became alarmed when his 68-year-old mother checked into the Vitebsk Regional Clinic in late March for treatment unrelated to the virus and found doctors and nurses going about without masks or protective clothing.

Within days of being admitted to the hospital, she had developed a fever and hacking cough. On March 30, the same day that Lukashenko said he could not see the virus, she stopped responding to text messages. The hospital later called to say she had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“All I can say is the head of state created this atmosphere,” said Matveyev, a lawyer who lives in France, in a telephone interview. “He played hockey. He said he did not see the virus. He set the tone.”

For a time, Matveyev grieved privately but said he became outraged when he noticed the country’s official coronavirus death toll, just three in early April, had not budged after his mother’s death.