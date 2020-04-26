Kids in Spain relish outdoor hour as virus lockdowns ease

The official death toll from the virus topped 200,000 worldwide, with 2.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Wary of igniting new infection flare-ups, nations have been taking divergent paths to reopen their economies after weeks at a standstill.

BARCELONA — Shrieks of joy rang out in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to go outside and play Sunday for the first time in six weeks, while people in Italy and France were eager to hear their leaders’ plans for easing some of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Spain, Italy, and France, which have Europe’s highest death tolls from the virus, all imposed tough lockdown rules in March. All have reported significant progress in bringing down infection rates and are ready — warily — to start giving citizens more freedom.

“Maximum caution will be our guideline for the rollback,” Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez said as he announced that Spaniards will be allowed to leave their homes for short walks and exercise starting May 2. “We must be very prudent, because there is no manual, no road map, to follow.”

Until now, adults in Spain were allowed out only for essential shopping or to go to work. Children under 14 were in seclusion for 44 days, but as of Sunday they were allowed to take walks with one parent for up to an hour. They must stay within 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of their homes, take only one toy out, and cannot play with other youngsters.

Associated Press

Boris Johnson returns to face growing virus divisions in UK

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to work after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care, with his government facing growing criticism over the deaths and disruption the virus has caused.

Johnson’s office said he would be back at his desk in 10 Downing St. Monday, two weeks after he was released from a London hospital. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in, said Johnson was “raring to go.”

Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths among people hospitalized with COVID-19, the fifth country in the world to reach that total. Thousands more are thought to have died in nursing homes.

Johnson, 55, spent a week at St. Thomas’ Hospital, including three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen and watched around the clock by medical workers. He has not been seen in public since, as he recovered at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat outside London.

Opposition politicians say Britain’s coronavirus death toll could have been lower if Johnson’s Conservative government had imposed a nationwide lockdown sooner. They are also demanding to know when and how the government will ease the restrictions that were imposed March 23 and run to at least May 7.

Associated Press

Israeli health minister plans to resign amid pandemic

JERUSALEM — Israel’s embattled health minister on Sunday said he would step down following a public uproar over his handling of the crisis and his own COVID-19 infection.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would step aside as the country forms a new government. In a statement, he made no mention of his much-criticized performance at the Health Ministry, which he has led for most of the past decade, and instead said he would take over the Construction Ministry.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox politician with no formal medical training, has come under criticism for appearing ill-prepared at news conferences and reportedly resisting proposals to tighten lockdown measures that would affect the country’s religious community. Early this month, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, apparently after ignoring his own ministry’s orders to avoid group prayer in public places.

Associated Press

Parisians defy lockdown by dancing, briefly, in the street

LE PECQ, France — The itch to dance, to break out of coronavirus lockdown and bust a few moves in the fresh air, out on the street, has proved too strong for some to resist in Paris after weeks of staying home.

Video of Parisians dancing in the street this weekend, some wearing face masks, triggered buzz and criticism on social networks and an apology Sunday from the out-of-work theater technician who blasted the music from his balcony.

Nathan Sebbagh has been thanking medics and trying to keep people’s spirits up with half-hour hip-shaking musical selections on Saturday evenings. But his goodwill gesture, which he dubs @discobalcons in his Instagram postings, this weekend became a victim of its own success.

Police knocked at his door and gave him a talking to after a frisky crowd gathered and danced under the balcony of his apartment in Montmartre.

Associated Press

Students complete Atlantic crossing forced by virus

HARLINGEN, Netherlands — Greeted by relieved parents, pet dogs, flares, and a cloud of orange smoke, a group of 25 Dutch students with very little sailing experience ended a trans-Atlantic voyage Sunday that was forced on them by coronavirus restrictions.

The children, ages 14 to 17, watched over by 12 experienced crew members and three teachers, were on an educational cruise of the Caribbean when the pandemic forced them to radically change their plans for returning home in March.

Instead of flying back from Cuba as originally planned, the crew and students set sail for the Dutch port of Harlingen, a five-week voyage of 4,350 miles, on board the 200-foot top sail schooner Wylde Swan.

The teens hugged and chanted each other’s names as they walked off the ship and into the arms of their families.

Associated Press