Genoa’s new bridge nears completion, turning tragedy into hope

Public works projects in Italy are not known for efficiency, even under the best of circumstances, and the months after the accident were marked by a series of obstacles: political turmoil that led to a change of government, judicial investigations into the cause of the collapse, and a debate over whether the privatization of Italy’s roadways and other infrastructure had put people at risk.

ROME — When the Morandi Bridge, a vital east-west transportation artery in the heart of Genoa, collapsed Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people, there was little reason to think that its replacement would be in the final phases of construction less than two years later.

And that was before the coronavirus struck.

Yet Tuesday, the last section of the deck that forms the main structure of the new bridge was hoisted into place, completing a 3,500-foot-long spine that remains to be covered in concrete and then finished with a layer of asphalt.

From Genoa, “a new light shines, giving hope to all of Italy,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who traveled to the city for a ceremony as the final, 150-foot section was put in place, setting the stage for the bridge to open to the public sometime in late July.

When it was built, in the 1960s, the Morandi bridge was widely celebrated for its artistry and innovative engineering. Its collapse 20 months ago, when a section of roadway fell 150 feet onto a riverbed, became a source of national embarrassment.

An investigation into the causes of the collapse revealed shortcomings in the day-to-day maintenance and in public oversight of Italy’s aging infrastructure.

The new bridge, budgeted at about $216 million — and presumably the first to be constructed under the constraints of social distancing — will reunite the city and allow many Genoese to go back to living more normal lives.

And its completion in record time has become a source of national pride.