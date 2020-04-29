China sets date for congress, signaling coronavirus is under control

The Congress is largely ceremonial, with delegates gathering every year to rubber-stamp major decisions. But the decision in February to delay this year’s session came as a shock to many in China and sent a global signal of the seriousness of the epidemic. Even during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, the annual legislative session went ahead as scheduled.

The most important event on China’s political calendar, the annual session of the National People’s Congress will provide the Communist Party with a platform intended to inspire national pride and reassert its primacy.

BEIJING — China delivered its strongest statement of confidence yet that it has tamed the country’s coronavirus epidemic, announcing Wednesday it would hold a much-delayed top political gathering late next month and ease quarantine restrictions in the capital.

Advertisement

But the outbreak in China has subsided in recent weeks, with most cases coming from travelers returning from abroad. On Wednesday, only one case of local transmission was reported.

The announcement that the Congress was scheduled for May 22 suggests that officials feel assured that the gathering can be held without placing the central leadership and delegates at risk.

The government did not say how this year’s meeting would be conducted. But in past years, it has drawn nearly 3,000 delegates from every province.

New York Times

UK now has world’s third-highest COVID-19 death toll

LONDON — Britain has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world after the British government published new figures Wednesday that include deaths outside of hospitals.

After factoring in deaths in all settings such as care homes, the number of people in Britain who have died after testing positive for the virus has now hit 26,097, way ahead of the 21,678 announced on Tuesday. Until now, hospital deaths have been reported daily, while deaths in nursing homes and other settings were reported separately on a weekly basis.

Advertisement

Under the new measurement, the UK has leapfrogged Spain and France in Europe, with only Italy ahead. The United States has the world’s highest death toll.

Associated Press

As infections dwindle, Hong Kong protests gain steam

HONG KONG — Demonstrators chanted prodemocracy slogans in a luxury mall in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the latest in a string of small but determined protests as the city’s coronavirus outbreak slows.

More than 100 protesters gathered at lunchtime in the Landmark Atrium mall in Central, a prestigious business and retail district, despite social distancing rules that prohibit public gatherings of more than four.

They sang a protest anthem, “Glory to Hong Kong,” and held up signs reading “Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now” and “Hong Kong Independence.” One protester hung a banner cursing Hong Kong police and their families.

“The protests had calmed down previously because of the coronavirus, but now we must step up and let the world know that we have not given up,” said Mich Chan, who works in the legal industry. “We’re still fighting for what we fought for last year.”

The protest followed similar ones in malls on Sunday and Tuesday in which police dispersed the crowds. They are a continuation of a movement that began last June to protest an extradition bill that would have allowed detainees in Hong Kong to be transferred to mainland China.

Associated Press

UN: New polio cases in Niger after vaccination suspended

LONDON — The World Health Organization says Niger has been struck by a new outbreak of polio, following the suspension of immunization activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The United Nations health agency reported that two children were infected by the highly infectious, water-borne disease and that one was paralyzed. The outbreak was sparked by a mutated virus that originated in the vaccine and was not connected to a previous polio epidemic Niger stopped last year, WHO said in a statement.

Earlier this month, WHO and partners announced they were forced to halt all polio vaccination activities until at least June 1, acknowledging the decision would inevitably result in more children being paralyzed.

Associated Press

Israel marks Independence Day under virus lockdown

JERUSALEM — Israelis celebrated their Independence Day at home Wednesday amid a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The national holiday, which honors the creation of Israel after the end of the British Mandate in 1948, is usually a festive occasion, with people heading to the beach, hosting barbecues, and watching fireworks.

This year, however, the government has banned public gatherings and ordered people to remain within 100 meters of their homes unless they require medicine or have other vital needs. Public transportation has been shut down, and police are manning roadblocks to prevent travel.

The Israeli air force devoted its annual fly-by to health workers, with four planes crisscrossing the nation and performing aerial acrobatics over hospitals and medical centers.

President Reuven Rivlin hosted an annual televised event in which the president usually presents awards to soldiers. This year, the awards ceremony was postponed and the event was reconfigured as an online, star-studded tribute to medical workers and security forces, with performances by famous musicians and comedians but no live audience.

Advertisement

Associated Press

UK’s Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of baby boy

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, announced the birth of a son on Wednesday, just two days after Johnson returned to work following hospitalization for the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office said Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy’’ in a public hospital in London on Wednesday morning, and that both mother and infant were doing well.

Johnson was present for the birth but was back at work in 10 Downing St. within hours, as his government faces a deadline of next week to amend or extend the country’s coronavirus lockdown. Johnson’s office said he would take paternity leave later in the year.

Conservative leader Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were engaged and expecting a child together. At the time they said the baby was due in early summer.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus that left him dangerously ill.

Symonds, an environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party staffer, also said she was sick for a week with COVID-19 symptoms, though she wasn’t tested for the virus.

Associated Press