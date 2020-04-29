Fire at construction site kills 38 in South Korea, with more feared dead

SEOUL — A blaze at a construction site southeast of Seoul killed 38 people on Wednesday in one of the deadliest fires to hit South Korea in recent years, police officers and local news reports said.

Emergency workers were still looking for one other person who could have been trapped inside a building filled with toxic smoke.

When the fire broke out, 78 workers were believed to be working in the four-story warehouse under construction in Icheon, the fire department said. The blaze was the third devastating workplace fire to hit South Korea in recent years.