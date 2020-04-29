Prosecutors charge neo-Nazi with German politician’s murder

BERLIN — German prosecutors have charged a far-right extremist with the killing of a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party last year, and a near-fatal attack on an Iraqi asylum-seeker in 2016.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Stephan Ernst, 46, who has previous convictions for a string of violent anti-migrant crimes, is accused of murder, attempted murder, serious bodily harm, and firearms offenses.
Walter Luebcke, who led the regional administration in Germany’s central region of Kassel, was shot on his porch on June 1, 2019. His killing sparked widespread outrage in Germany and warnings about the growing danger of violent far-right extremism.
Advertisement
associated press