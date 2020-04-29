Transgender man in UK loses appeal to be listed as father

A transgender man in Britain lost an appeal Wednesday to be registered as his son’s father, rather than mother, on the child’s birth certificate. He now wants to take his case to the Supreme Court.

The man, Freddy McConnell, a freelance writer based in Kent, England, gave birth to a son in 2018, the year after obtaining a gender recognition certificate confirming him as male. But when he sought to register the birth, the register office told him he had to be recorded as his son’s mother.